The Menomonie boys hockey team won twice during the holiday break with victories over Ashwaubenon 4-3 on Thursday and Cedarburg 7-6 in overtime on Friday in Menomonie.
Kaleb Miller had a standout game with three points against Ashwaubenon.
Tied after one period, Miller scored a short-handed goal three minutes into the second period. Miller added another short-handed score with the assist credited to Brigs Richartz in the opening minute of the final period to up 4-2 on Ashwaubenon (6-9).
Grant Imsande and Claysen Cook added first period goals for the Mustangs.
Jackson Skutt secured 26 saves in the victory.
Against Cedarburg, Evan Sisko scored a game-winning goal in overtime to help the Mustangs moved to 2-0 at their home tournament with a high-scoring victory over Cedarburg.
The Mustangs trailed 4-1 after one period but they scored twice in the second and three times in the third to force overtime.
The Mustangs remained down 6-4 to the Bulldogs (1-11) midway through the final period.
Tanner Demarce scored 10 minutes, 12 seconds into the third period. Ryan Sisko evened the score at 11:25.
Kaleb Miller and Cole Mensing each scored two goals in the game and recorded three points in the win.
Jackson Skutt made 17 saves in goal.
The Mustangs (4-9) play at the Northwest Icemen at Barron on Saturday.
Thursday
GIRLS HOCKEY
Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam 4, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2
At Neenah, Chi-Hi/Menomonie opened the game with two scores but gave up four unanswered goals in a loss to the Fond du Lac Warbirds/Beaver Dam Alliance at a tournament hosted by the Fox Cities Stars.
Chloe Beadette got Chi-Hi/Menomonie started with two early goals in the first nine minutes of the game. Sidney Polzin assisted on Beaudette’s first score.
The Warbirds (9-1) scored three times over a two minute span to take the lead before adding a third-period goal.
Haley Frank secured 42 saves for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
Rock County 5, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1
At Neenah, Chi-Hi/Menomonie lost its second game of the day at the Fox Cities tournament to Rock County.
Sidney Polzin scored the lone goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-7-2) in the third period off assists from Megan Klass and Chloe Beaudette.
Caroline O’Dell was in net and totaled 17 saves.
Anika Einbeck had two goals and one assist for Rock County (9-3-1)
Friday
GIRLS HOCKEY
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2, Black River Falls 0
At Neenah, Chi-Hi/Menomonie earned a shutout win on Friday over the Tigers to conclude a slate of games at a tournament hosted by the Fox Cities Stars.
Sidney Polzin got Chi-Hi/Menomonie (4-7-2) on the board eight minutes into the third period with assists credited to Megan Klass and Kendall Rudiger.
Goalie Haley Frank continued to shut down Black River Falls (5-8-2) during the duration of the game. Frank totaled 31 saves in the win.
Klass added an empty net goal just before time expired in the game.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie had previously suffered a 3-0 loss to Black River Falls on Dec. 18.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie gets back to Big Rivers Conference play on Thursday at St. Croix Valley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elk Mound 44, Altoona 32
At Altoona, the Mounders got a nonconference win over the Railroaders.
Sydney Simpson had a team-high 12 points. Hailey Blaskowski added 11 and Morgan Radtke scored six.
Elk Mound (8-2) hosts Glenwood City on Thursday as the Mounders return to Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.
Saturday
WRESTLING
Schlough, Joles finish first at Northern Badger
At River Falls, Boyceville’s Brock Schlough and Trett Joles wrestled to first-place finishes at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic championships on Saturday.
Schlough earned a pinfall in round one and a 17-0 technical fall in his second match. Schlough defeated Clear Lake’s Corey Catts by a 14-6 decision in the quarterfinals and Oshkosh West’s Connor Collins by pinfall (5:59) in the semifinals.
In the championship round of 152 pound weight class, Schlough got a 23-8 technical fall over Amery’s Mike Smith.
Joles pinned his opponents in the first two rounds and earned a 11-3 major decision in the quarterfinals at 182 pounds. Joles added another pinfall (0:25) in a semifinal matchup with Baldwin-Woodville’s Blaine Guthrie. Joles wrapped up the title with a 6-2 over Spooner/Webster’s Chase Melton.
Josiah Berg took fifth place for the Bulldogs at 106 pounds.
Boyceville finished second as a team at 185.5 points to Cadott in Division 3.
Bloomer/Colfax’s Sawyer Best took second at 132 pounds with two major decision victories and a pin win powering him to the finals before he was defeated by decision by Baldwin-Woodville’s Jordan Bonte. Mitchel Harmon finished third at 145 pounds for Bloomer/Colfax, overcoming a semifinal defeat to beat Northwestern’s Zach Pooler by decision in the third place match. Bloomer/Colfax was 10th in Division 1 team standings with 86.5 points as Oshkosh West (243) won.
Mustangs take fourth at Northern Exposure
At Merrill, the Mustangs took fourth place by going 2-3 at the Northern Exposure dual tournament.
Menomonie defeated Port Washington 51-27 and Rosholt 51-18.
The Mustangs suffered losses to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Kaukauna and Sauk Prairie.
Sam Skillings had four pinfalls for Menomonie. Jake Boynette recoreded three pinfalls and added an 8-2 decision in a win against Adam Charnecke of Rosholt.
Andrew Fenton earned three pinfalls and Sam Thompson pin his opponent twice at the event.
Menomonie competes at an invitational hosted by Neillsville on Saturday.
