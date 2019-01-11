LA CROSSE — The Menomonie boys swimming team edged La Crosse Central 87-75 on Tuesday evening, earning the team's third dual victory in its first six duals so far this season.
Overall the team had 13 personal best marks in the win against the Red Rangers.
Garrett James (50 and 100-yard freestyle), Austin Gjestson, Kaleb Kazmerek (50 free), Zach Munoz (200 free and 100 back), Nick Tennyson (50 free), Dylan Foslid (50 free), Landon Bien (50 free), Elliott Hoppa (100 back), Joel Anderson (100 free), Isaiah Klem (500 free) and Christian Bilse (100 fly) all set new bests in the victory for the Mustangs.
The team also had zero disqualifications throughout the dual.
Following a dual on Thursday with Rice Lake, the Mustangs return to the pool on Thursday, Jan. 17 for a dual against Chippewa Falls at home.
Thursday
Hudson 48, Menomonie wrestling 24
At Menomonie, the Raiders doubled up the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
Andrew Fenton (285 pounds) earned a pinfall victory for Menomonie while Jake Boyette (182), Sam Skillings (195) and CHris Haviland (138) each earned victories by major decision. Sam Thompson (220) and Zach Evenson (106) each earned decision victories for the Mustangs.
Menomonie is off until competing at an invite hosted by East Ridge (Minn.) on Jan. 18.
