The Menomonie boys swim team capped the Big Rivers Conference dual season with a 100-82 victory over River Falls on Thursday evening in Menomonie.
The Mustangs set a number of personal best times on the way to the win over the Wildcats.
Mitch Miara (200 and 400-yard freestyle relay), Adam Giljohann (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly), Garrett James (50 freestyle), Elijah Anderson (100 breaststroke), Christian Bilse (200 freestyle), Kaleb Kazmarek (100 backstroke), Joel Anderson (100 breaststroke), Isaiah Klem (200 and 500 freestyle), Zach Munoz (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke), Dylan Foslid (diving) and Landon Bien (diving) all put forth new best personal marks in the victory.
Menomonie is off until competing at the Big Rivers Conference championships on Saturday, Feb. 2 in Hudson.
Tuesday
Boys Hockey
River Falls 8, Menomonie 1
At Menomonie, the Mustangs fell in a Big Rivers Conference game to the Wildcats.
River Falls (7-12, 3-6) scored four goals in the first period and added two apiece over the next two.
Menomonie got a third-period goal from Ryan Sisko. Zach Demarce and Cole Mensing received assists on the Sisko goal.
Menomonie goalie Jackson Skutt had 38 saves.
The Mustangs (5-13, 0-8) play at Black River Falls on Saturday.
Wrestling
Rice Lake 37, Menomonie 31
At Rice Lake, the Mustangs were defeated by the Warriors in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
Blane Keyes got a pin fall win over Rayshawn Deacon in 57 seconds at the 126-pound weight class.
Chris Haviland added a 12-4 major decision over Eli Schulz at 138 and Sam Thompson earned a 7-4 win over Victor Jimenez at 220.
Menomonie hosted an invitational on Friday. Regionals begin on Feb. 9.
