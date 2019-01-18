The Menomonie boys swimming team won three events on Thursday in a 100-70 dual defeat to Chippewa Falls in Menomonie.
Christian Bilse (200-meter freestyle), Kevin Leach (200 individual medley) and Austin Gjestson (100 butterfly) won their respective individual events for the Mustangs.
The team also scored five second-place finishes as Bilse (100 butterfly), Kaleb Kazmerek (100 backstroke), Leach (100 breaststroke), the 200 medley relay team of Kazmerek, Leach, Adam Giljohann and Conrad Kelm and the 200 freestyle team of Gjestson, Kazmerek, Bilse and Giljohann all finished as runner-up in their respective races.
Menomonie returns to action on Saturday at an invite hosted at Eau Claire North before returning home to host River Falls on Thursday, Jan. 24 in a conference dual meet.
Menomonie closes the regular season on Feb. 2 at Hudson.
Girls Hockey
Eau Claire Area 10, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
At Menomonie, Chi-Hi/Menomonie was defeated by the Stars.
Megan Klass scored the lone goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (6-10-2, 0-4-0) with assists from Emelia Bergh and Sidney Polzin.
In goal Haley Frank collected 23 saves and Caroline O’Dell had nine.
Ava Kison and Charlotte Akervik each had five points for Eau Claire Area (14-3, 3-1).
Chi-Hi/Menomonie hosts Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.
Boys Hockey
Chippewa Falls 7, Menomonie 0
At Chippewa Falls, the Cardinals blanked the Mustangs in a Big Rivers matchup.
Jackson Skutt made 27 saves in net for the Mustangs. Isaac Lindstrom had a hat trick and seven total points for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi scored three goals apiece in the first and second period.
Menomonie plays at Somerset on Saturday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.