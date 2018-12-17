Melody Greenwood finished in sixth place all-around with a score of 30.9 points to lead the Mustangs team to a fifth-place finish at the Tomah invitational on Saturday.
Greenwood was sixth on the bars (7.575), seventh on the beam (8.0), 16th on the vault and 18th in the floor exercise for the day. Chloe Oehler finished eighth all-around on the strength of a fifth-place finish on the floor exercise (8.7), 11th on the bars (7.125), 13th on the vault and 27th on the beam.
Justice Quilling was ninth all-around (29.725), a performance that included an eighth place finish on the beam, 15th on both the bears and in the floor exercise and was eighth on the vault.
Alexis Anderson was 22nd all-around with an 18th-place finish on the beam.
Lillian McDonough was 37th in the floor and Leksi VanDeWiele was 39th on the bars.
“Lillan and Leski competed for the very first time. They did a great job and now have a feel of what they are working towards,” Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said. “We are excited to see what these girls can do this season. Additionally Alexis Anderson, competed at the high school level for the first time. She is a past club gymnast so she had an idea of what competition felt like, however high school gymnastics is different and the feeling of team is strong at these meet.
“The coaches feel this will benefit Alexis as the season continues.”
Menomonie is off until a Big Rivers Conference dual at Eau Claire Memorial/North on Jan. 3.
Boys Hockey
Superior 10, Menomonie 4
At Menomonie, the Spartans scored eight goals in the second period in a nonconference win against the Mustangs.
Tanner Demarce had a pair of goals for Menomonie while Kaleb Miller and Carter Davidson each found the net once as well. Jackson Skutt made 41 saves for the Mustangs (2-7-0).
After playing at Hudson on Tuesday, the Mustangs host Amery on Friday.
Wrestling
Menomonie’s Skillings wins Cardinal invite
At Fond du Lac, Sam Skillings took first place at 182 pounds at the Fond du Lac Cardinal Invite.
Skillings won all four of his matches by pinfall, last defeating Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen with a second-round pin to win the title. Sam Thompson (220) and Andrew Fenton (285) each finished fifth in their respective weight classes and Jake Boyette was seventh at 170.
Menomonie wrestles a dual at Eau Claire North on Thursday.
