BARRON — Menomonie wrestlers Sam Skillings and Andrew Fenton each capped unbeaten days with championships on Saturday at the Barron invitational.
Skillings won three matches by pinfall at 170 pounds and Fenton scored three pinfalls of his own at 285 pounds to each earn championships. In addition to those championships, Zach Evenson (106), Chris Haviland (145) and Sam Thompson (220) each finished second in their respective weight classes. Cole Larson (138) and Jake Boyette (170) each were third as the Menomonie was second with 456.5 points as Osceola (468) won the team championship.
Menomonie hosts River Falls on Thursday evening.
Boyceville’s Schlough, Joles unbeaten at Devils Duals
At Wisconsin Rapids, Boyceville’s Brock Schlough and Trett Joles each won all five matches at the Devils Duals.
Schlough and Joles were unbeaten as the Bulldogs went 2-3 in team action. Boyceville beat Edgar (43-36) and New Lisbon (54-30) while falling to Stoughton (69-7), Kewaskum (39-36) and Portage (39-38).
Josiah Berg, Eli Swanson and Nate Stuart were each 4-1.
Boyceville is off until wrestling at Osceola next Saturday.
Bloomer/Colfax’s Rothbauer fifth at Husky invite
At Eau Claire, Bowen Rothbauer was fifth at 160 pounds and Luke Blanchard finished sixth at 106 pounds for Bloomer/Colfax at the Husky invitational.
Bloomer/Colfax was 17th in team scoring with 123 points. Ellsworth won the team championship with 444 points.
Bloomer/Colfax hosts Chetek- Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm on Friday.
Girls Hockey
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Bay Area 3 (OT)
At Menomonie, three second-period goals helped Chi-Hi/Menomonie skate to a tie with the Ice Bears.
Ella Ausman, Megan Klass and Madelyn Hebert each found the net for Chi-Hi/Menomonie with Sidney Polzin and Kendall Rudiger assisting on Klass’ goal.
Haley Frank made 38 saves in goal.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-1-2) plays at Hayward on Tuesday before opening Big Rivers Conference play at Eau Claire Area on Thursday.
Friday Boys Basketball
Chippewa Falls 48, Menomonie 35
At Menomonie, the Mustangs fell to the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Davis Barthen and Jace Kressin each scored eight points for the Mustangs (2-2, 0-2) while Ethan Wurtzel added six points for Menomonie.
Alex Nelson and Tyler Robarge each scored 11 points for the Cardinals.
After hosting La Crosse Central on Tuesday, the Mustangs play at River Falls on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Elk Mound 66, Spring Valley 16
At Spring Valley, the Mounders raced out to a 35-8 halftime lead in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Cardinals.
Morgan Radtke had a big night in the win for the Mounders (4-2, 2-1) with 26 points while Alana Plaszcz added 14 points. Sophie Cedarblade and Taya Schaefer added eight and seven points, respectively, for the Mounders.
Following a nonconference game at Baldwin-Woodville on Monday, Elk Mound plays at Elmwood/Plum City on Thursday.
Colfax 57, Elmwood/Plum City 19
At Colfax, the Vikings improved to 3-0 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play with a sizable win.
Emma Hurlburt scored 14 points to lead Colfax (5-1, 3-0) and Kameri Meredith added 10 in the victory.
The win was also the third in a row for the Vikings.
The Vikings play at Glenwood City on Thursday.
