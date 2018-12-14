MENOMONIE — The Menomonie boys swimming team put forth a memorable effort on Thursday evening a dual victory over Superior.
Overall the Mustangs set 28 personal records in the meet including one school record falling as freshman Kevin Leach set a new Menomonie record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of one minute, 4.03 seconds.
The 200 medley relay team, Christian Bilse (200 freestyle), Leach (200 individual medley), Austin Gjestson (100 fly), Conrad Klem (100 freestyle), 200 freestyle relay and Kaleb Kazmerek (100 backstroke) all swam to victory for the Mustangs.
Andrew Jevne (diving), Klem (50 free) and Bilse (100 fly) brought home second-place finishes in the victory.
“Our intermediate and lesser experienced swimmers are getting faster as well,” Menomonie coach Jeff Anderson said. “Guys are swimming events they are not completely comfortable with and doing well. The team is coming together nicely with leadership from our three captains Conrad Klem, Mitch Miara, and Adam Giljohann.
“Everyone was involved in this win. It was a complete team victory.”
The Mustangs return to action at home on Tuesday against Medford before hosting the second annual alumni meet on Friday, Dec. 21. All Menomonie alumni are welcomed to participate as they square off against this year’s squad at the Friday dual.
Eau Claire North 7, Menomonie boys hockey 2
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs fell in a Big Rivers Conference matchup to the Huskies.
Kaleb Miller and Cole Mensing each found the net for the Mustangs while Zach Demarce assisted on a goal for the Mustangs.
Jackson Skutt made 45 saves in goal for the Mustangs (2-6-0, 0-3-0).
Menomonie is back in action on Saturday at home against Superior.
River Falls 46, Menomonie wrestling 27
At Menomonie, the Wildcats topped the Mustangs for a Big Rivers Conference dual victory.
Andrew Fenton (285 pounds) and Jake Boyette (170) each picked up pinfall victories for the Mustangs while Sam Thompson opened the night with a 6-0 decision victory at 220 pounds. The Mustangs also had a pair of forfeit victories.
Menomonie returns to action on Saturday at the Fond du Lac invitational.
Tuesday
Hayward 1, Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey 0
At Hayward, Chi-Hi/Menomonie was shut out in a nonconference game by the Hurricanes.
Haley Frank made 46 saves in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
Hayward (3-4-1) out shot Chi-Hi/Menomonie 47-5.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-2-2) has a Big Rivers Conference contest at Eau Claire Area on Thursday.
River Falls 7, Menomonie boys hockey 3
At River Falls, the Wildcats outscored the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Cole Mensing scored two goals and Zach Demarce added one for Menomonie (2-5-0, 0-3-0). Kaleb Miller and Holden Rutdger each had an assist while Jackson Skutt made 25 saves in goal.
River Falls led 3-2 after one period but scored four of the final five goals to pull away for the victory.
