EAU CLAIRE — A pair of early pins set the tone for the Menomonie wrestling team in a 55-22 victory over Eau Claire North on Thursday evening in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
Chris Haviland and Lucas Haig opened the night with pinfall wins at 145 and 152 pounds, respectively, staking the Mustangs to an early 12-0 lead. Following a North pin win, the Mustangs won the next five matches to take firm control of the contest.
Tyler Groff (170) earned a major decision win before Jake Boyette (182), Sam Skillings (195), Sam Thompson (220) and Andrew Fenton (285) all scored pinfall victories to push the Mustang advantage to 40-6.
Zach Evenson (113) and Nick Haviland (120) earned pinfalls later in the match while Kallan Peissig won his matchup at 126 pounds by decision.
Menomonie is off until competing at the Northern Exposure tournament in Merrill on Friday, Dec. 28.
Central Wisconsin 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 0
At Schofield, Chi-Hi/Menomonie was shut out in a nonconference game against the Storm.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-5-2) was unable to net the equalizer as Central Wisconsin led 1-0 until adding an empty net goal with 1:12 to go in the game.
Sarah Croker and Macy Stepan scored goals for the Storm (9-1).
Haley Frank secured 41 saves in the game for Chi-H/Menomonie.
Tuesday
Hudson 9, Menomonie boys hockey 1
At Menomonie, the Mustangs were beaten by the Raiders in Big Rivers Conference play.
Cole Mensing scored for Menomonie, lighting the lamp 10 minutes, 21 seconds into the second period on an assist from Kaleb Miller.
Jackson Skutt made 35 saves in goal for Menomonie (2-8-0, 0-5-0).
Hudson (4-3-0, 2-2-0) scored three times in the first period and four for in the second.
After hosting Amery on Friday, the Mustangs are off until hosting Cedarburg on Dec. 27.
Black River Falls 3, Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey 0
At Chippewa Ice Arena, the Tigers scored once in each period in a win.
Haley Frank made 15 saves in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-4-2) while Caroline O’Dell added seven saves in the third period.
Boyceville wrestling 60, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 15
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs rolled to a dual victory.
Nate Stuart (126 pounds), Ira Bialzik (132), Tyler Dormanen (138), Nick Goodell (152) and Trett Joles (182) each earned pinfall victories for Boyceville. The Bulldogs also picked up five victories by forfeit.
Northwestern 48, Bloomer/Colfax wrestling 30
At Maple, the Tigers prevailed in a Heart O’North Conference dual.
Julio Hernandez (126), Sawyer Best (132), Mitchel Harmon (145) and Bowen Rothbauer (170) each earned pinfall victories while the team also picked up one forfeit win.
After Bloomer/Colfax competes in a multi-team event at Cameron on Friday, the team returns to action at the Northern Badger Classic over the holiday break in River Falls on Dec. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.