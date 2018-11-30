MENOMONIE — The Menomonie wrestling team opened Big Rivers Conference competition with a convincing 51-28 victory over Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday.
The Mustangs won six matches by pinfall to lead the way in the win.
Sam Skillings (195 pounds), Sam Thompson (220), Andrew Fenton (285), Zach Evenson (113), Cole Larson (138) and Hunter Deutsch (160) each won their matches with pins. Nick Haviland (120) picked up a 5-2 decision win and the Mustangs also had a pair of forfeit wins over the Old Abes.
Menomonie competes at Chippewa Falls next Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Colfax falls to Bloomer, beats Spring Valley
Colfax fell to Bloomer in a battle of unbeatens 57-51 on Tuesday before opening Dunn-St. Croix Conference play with a sizable win over Spring Valley 64-14 on Thursday.
Kameri Meredith scored 15 points and had nine rebounds for the Vikings in Tuesday’s game. Alyssa Dachel had 11 points and Savannah Henrickson added 10 points on three 3-pointers.
Sierra Raine had 20 points and added 17 rebounds for Bloomer.
Rachel Scharlau had 11 points in Thursday’s win for Colfax (3-1, 1-1).
Elk Mound routs Saint Croix Central, Boyceville
The Mounders picked up two victories by sizable margins, defeating the Panthers on Monday 58-38 and Bulldogs 62-28 on Thursday.
Morgan Radtke scored 15 points in Thursday’s win over the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1) for the Mounders (3-1, 1-0).
Earlier in the week Boyceville picked up a 41-36 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Monday.
Boyceville plays at Elmwood/Plum City on Tuesday.
Menomonie tops Rice Lake in BRC opener
The Mustangs started conference play on the right foot as Menomonie defeated Rice Lake 50-34 on Tuesday in Rice Lake. Kylie Mogen led Menomonie (2-1, 1-0) with 22 points while Shelby Thorton added 10 in the win.
Menomonie hosts La Crosse Logan on Tuesday in a nonconference matchup.
Boys Basketball
Colfax edges Thorp
George Scharlau connected on a bucket as time expired to push the Vikings past the Cardinals in a nonconference contest 62-60 on Monday.
Ethan Reis made two free throws for Thorp with 2.8 seconds remaining to tie the game at 60 before Scharlau hit the game winner.
Scharlau had a game-high 24 points, including four made 3-pointers. Ben Thompson added 16 and Luke Heidorn scored nine.
Reis had 20 points for Thorp.
Colfax plays Chippewa Falls McDonell on Saturday at the Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout.
Elk Mound splits first two games
The Mounders (1-1) defeated Fall Creek on Tuesday 56-53 before falling to Black River Falls 57-41 on Thursday in nonconference contests.
Rian Flynn led the Mounders with 22 points and Marcus Kinblom added 17 points in Tuesday’s win. Joey Kinderman led all scorers with 26 points in defeat for the Crickets.
Flynn led the team in scoring again in Thursday’s contest against the Tigers with 12 points with Kinblom close behind scoring 11. Elliot Bird had 23 points for Black River Falls.
Elk Mound faces Altoona on Saturday at the Northwest Tipoff Classic.
Boyceville wins first two games
The Bulldogs (2-0) scored nonconference wins over Alma/Pepin on Monday 75-58 and Prairie Farm on Thursday 64-63.
Boyceville raced out to a 44-19 halftime lead in the win over the Eagles. Brendan Sempf led the Bulldogs in scoring with 24 points and was one of four Boyceville players to finish in double figures. Logan Knudtson added 14 points while Brady Nye and Jaden Reismer each had 10 points.
The Bulldogs overcame an 11-point deficit in Thursday’s win against the Panthers, digging out of a 34-23 halftime hole. Reismer had a huge night in the victory with 37 points, followed by Sempf with 14 points and Brady Nye with 10 points.
Boyceville squares off with Unity on Saturday at the Northwest Tipoff Classic.
Menomonie starts season with win
The Mustangs (1-0) opened the season on the right foot with a 63-49 nonconference win at Sparta on Tuesday.
After opening Big Rivers Conference play at Eau Claire Memorial on Friday, the Mustangs play a nonconference game at La Crosse Logan on Tuesday.
Girls Hockey
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Superior 2
Three goals in the first period helped the Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team score its first win of the season in a 3-2 victory over Superior on Tuesday evening in Menomonie.
Kendall Rudiger opened the scoring for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (1-0-1) with a goal at the 3:21 mark of the first period on an assist from Sidney Polzin.
Polzin reciprocated with a goal of her own later in the period off a Rudiger helper and Alexa Wickland capped the first-period scoring with three seconds left in the period by finding the net with help from Polzin and Chloe Beaduette.
Caroline O’Dell made 26 saves in net in the win.
Katrina Casper stopped 24 shots in goal for Superior.
Boys Hockey
Menomonie falls to Eau Claire Memorial
Cole Mensing and Adam Wilson each scored for the Mustangs in a 6-2 defeat at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday.
Holden Rudiger assisted on Wilson’s third-period goal for Menomonie (1-1, 0-1) and Jackson Skutt made 37 saves for the Mustangs.
