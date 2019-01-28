BLACK RIVER FALLS — Kaleb Miller scored five goals for the Menomonie boys hockey team in an 8-2 nonconference win over Black River Falls on Saturday.
Miller scored three times in the third period, including two six seconds apart about a minute into the period. He scored the games opening goal in the first nearly four minutes into play and also recorded a goal in the Mustangs four-goal second period. Miller also had two assists in the game for seven total points.
Zach Demarce had five assists, while Cole Mensing had two goals and two assists. Claysen Cook tallied the other Menomonie score.
The Mustangs (6-13) outshot the Tigers 52-23.
Jackson Skutt added 21 saves for Menomonie.
Malachi Berry had both Black River Falls (6-13) goals.
Menomonie hosted Eau Claire North on Tuesday with a game at Hudson set for Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Menomonie 61, Eau Claire Memorial 45
At Menomonie, the Mustangs beat the Old Abes in a Big Rivers battle.
Kylie Mogen and Lexi Hastings each scored 18 points for Menomonie (12-3, 6-2).
Jessica Massey led all scorers with 31 points for the Old Abes (7-9, 2-6).
Following a league showdown at home against Chippewa Falls on Tuesday, Menomonie plays at River Falls on Friday.
Girls Hockey
Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2 (OT)
At Stevens Point, Chi-Hi/Menomonie fell in overtime.
Sidney Polzin and Claire Walter each scored for Chi-Hi/Menomonie with Walter’s second-period goal being her first at the varsity level.
Wisconsin Valley Union netted the game winner 45 seconds into the overtime period.
Haley Frank stopped 26 shots in net.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie hosted Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in Chippewa before playing at Hudson on Thursday.
Friday
Girls Basketball
Elk Mound 70, Spring Valley 39
At Elk Mound, the Mounders jumped out to a big first-half lead over the Cardinals in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.
Elk Mound outscored Spring Valley (2-12, 2-8) 33-8 during the first 18 minutes.
Morgan Radtke scored 23 points to lead the way for the Mounders (12-4, 7-3). Brook Plaszcz had 10 and Alan Plaszcz and Sophie Cedarblade each added nine.
Elk Mound has a home matchup with Elmwood/Plum City on Thursday.
Colfax 76, Elmwood/Plum City 4
At Elmwood, the Vikings powered past the Wolves in a Dunn-St. Croix battle.
Saville Wilson scored a team-best 15 points and was one of three players with at least 11 points for the Vikings (13-3, 10-0). Emma Hurlburt had 12 points and seven rebounds while Kameri Meredith scored 11 points and also had seven boards in the win.
Rowan Rupakus scored 16 points for Elmwood/Plum City (1-16, 0-10).
Colfax hosts Glenwood City on Thursday.
Boyceville 49, Glenwood City 30
At Glenwood City, the Bulldogs pulled back to .500 overall and in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play with a victory over the Hilltoppers.
Boyceville was ahead 27-14 over Glenwood City (4-12, 3-7) halftime and put together another strong half after the break.
The Bulldogs (8-8, 5-5) had a home game scheduled against Cumberland on Tuesday and they will return to conference action on Thursday by hosting Mondovi.
Wrestling
Menomonie third at Whitetail Shootout
At Menomonie, the Mustangs won two of three dual matchups to take third place at the Whitetail Shootout.
The Mustangs defeated Clear Lake (60-16) and Spring Valley/Elmwood (55-21) while falling in a tight matchup to Wausau West (39-35).
Blane Keyes, Chris Haviland, Jake Boyette, Hunter Deutsch, Sam Skillings, Sam Thompson and Andrew Fenton each went 3-0 in their matches for the Mustangs.
Menomonie is off until competing in Division 1 regionals at Chippewa Falls on Saturday, Feb. 9.
Hayward/Northwood 42, Bloomer/Colfax 40
At Hayward, the Raptors fell by two points at the Heart O’North Conference duals.
Alex Poirier (113 pounds) and Julio Hernandez (120) earned pinfall wins to start the match off for the Raptors. Luke Blanchard also picked up a major decision win at 106 pounds. Bloomer/Colfax also picked up four forfeit wins.
Bloomer/Colfax returns to the mat on Saturday, Feb. 2 in the Heart O’North Conference tournament at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
