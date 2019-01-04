COLFAX — A huge showdown of top Dunn-St. Croix girls basketball team awaits on the horizon and both Colfax and Durand will enter that matchup unbeaten in league play.
The Vikings improved to 5-0 in the DSC with a 54-30 victory over Mondovi on Thursday evening.
Colfax (8-2, 5-0) raced out to a 28-12 halftime lead before outscoring the Buffaloes 26-18 to pull away in the second half.
Kameri Meredith led the Vikings with 18 points while Rachel Scharlau finished with 12. Alyssa Dachel added nine for the Vikings, who won for the sixth time in seven games.
Morgan Clark scored seven points for Mondovi (1-8, 1-4).
The conference’s top two teams will face off on Tuesday in Colfax when the Vikings host the Panthers.
Durand 70, Boyceville 30
At Durand, the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 38-14 in the first half on the way to a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Tyra Kostman scored eight points and Ana Evenson added seven for Boyceville (5-5, 2-3).
Julia Hayden led all scorers with 20 points for Durand (9-0, 5-0).
Boyceville hosts Spring Valley on Tuesday.
Elk Mound 65, Glenwood City 26
At Elk Mound, three Mounders finished in double figures as Elk Mound scored a sizable Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Hilltoppers.
Morgan Radtke led all scorers with 16 points for the Mounders (9-2, 4-1), followed by Brook Plaszcz with 13 points and Sydney Simpson scoring 10. Sophie Cedarblade added nine points in the victory.
Delanie Fayerweather scored 10 points for Glenwood City (3-7, 2-3).
Elk Mound hosts Mondovi on Tuesday.
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 7, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 0
At River Falls, four goals in the first period helped the Fusion score a Big Rivers Conference win.
Lilly Accola had three goals for St. Croix Valley (9-3-0, 2-0-0) while Haley Frank stopped 34 shots in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
The Fusion outshot Chi-Hi/Menomonie by a 41-16 margin for the game.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie (4-8-2, 0-2-0) is back in action on Saturday at Viroqua.
Wednesday
UW-Stout women’s basketball 73, UW-La Crosse 73
At Menomonie, Liz Oswald’s 3-pointer with 6:40 left in 4th gave the UW-Stout women’s basketball team a 51-49 lead, which they would not relinquish afterwards on the way to a win over previous unbeaten UW-La Crosse.
Both Oswald and Shannan Watkins tallied seven points each in the fourth quarter. With the win, Stout (11-1, 1-0) snaps 18-game WIAC losing streak. Stout’s Bailey Dierson led all scorers with 21 points and Kyncaide Diedrich tallied 20 points… Stout shot 57.1% from the floor in the 4th quarter.
UW-La Crosse 92, UW-Stout men’s basketball 72
La Crosse jumped out to a 50-29 lead at the end of the first half on the way to a win in the WIAC opener. The Eagles’ Jack Kortes came off the bench to lead all scorers with 20 points. Ben Meinholz had 19 points. John Keefe led Stout with 14 points.
