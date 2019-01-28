DENTON, Texas — Breaking 190 team points no longer looks so insurmountable. The UW-Stout gymnastics team broke the team scoring record by tallying 189.950 points in finishing second at the Texas Woman’s University Quadrangular Sunday at Kitty Magee Arena.
The Blue Devils toppled the previous team record of 189.350, set in a dual win over UW-Oshkosh, March 9, 2017.
Along the way, Stout broke two team event records—the uneven bars and the balance beam. The ink on the previous uneven bars record had barely dried. Stout had notched a mark of 47.550 last week in the season opener, but improved on that mark with a 47.650 today. Stout set a balance beam mark of 47.450, breaking the previous record of 47.300 at the aforementioned Oshkosh meet.
Host Texas Woman’s took first in the meet with a 194.300. Stout tied with Centenary College and downed conference opponent UW-La Crosse (187.350) by more than two points. Texas Woman’s is an NCAA Division II member and the last two years have won the USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championship, which is, in essence, the Division II national title, similar to the Division III NCGA Championship. Centenary is a Division III program from Louisiana, but the school’s athletic program made the switch from Division I to Division III several years ago. UW-La Crosse is the owner of 17 NCGA titles and 24 WIAC titles.
Shadae Boone had a pair of Top-8 finishes, capturing third on the vault (9.675) and eighth on the floor exercise (9.625).
Mikala Bugge was third in the all-around (38.100) and fourth on the vault (9.650). Brooke Terry and Britney Wolfe were in a four-way tie for fourth place (9.750) on the balance beam. Terry was fourth on the all-around (37.200) and Wolfe was fifth (35.400). Sierra Beaver was sixth on the uneven bars (9.725).
The Blue Devils return home Friday to host the John Zuerlein Invitational. Hamline University and UW-Eau Claire will join the Blue Devils in the meet named in honor of the long-time Stout gymnastics coach.
Men’s Hockey
UW-Superior 3, UW-Stout 2
UW-Stout scored the last two goals of the game, but UW-Superior jumped out for two goals in the first period, then added a third goal in the second period to hold off the Blue Devils, 3-2, at the Fanetti Community Center on Friday.
Troy York scored at 6:02 of the first, and Levi Cudmore scored with less than a minute left in the period to give the Yellowjackets (7-11-2, 1-1-1 WIAC) a 2-0 lead. York scored his second goal of the game, a power play goal, at 4:17 on the second.
The Blue Devils (13-7-1, 0-3-1 WIAC) finally found the back of the net only two seconds before the end of the period when Arturas Laukaitis scored on a 4 on 3 power play to put the Blue Devils on the board.
Stout got a second power play goal at 6:49 of the third period on a shot by Mathias Ahman.
Women’s Basketball
UW-Platteville 78, UW-Stout 68
UW-Platteville shot out to an 11-4 first period lead and it only got worse for UW-Stout as the Pioneers went on to take as much as a 24-point lead in the third quarter before the Blue Devils stormed back to pull to within four points late in the game. The Pioneers pulled away down the stretch making 8 of 10 free throws in the final 1:14 of the game to earn a 78-68 win Saturday at Johnson Fieldhouse.
The Pioneers led 25-11 at the end of the first period, held a 43-24 halftime lead before ballooning the lead up to 24 points at several points in the third quarter, with the latest 57-33 with 4:28 remaining in the period. Platteville led 65-42 at the end of the third period.
But Stout held the Pioneers scoreless for the first five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, forcing nine Platteville turnovers on a 16-0 run to pull to within seven points, 65-58. Shannan Watkins scored seven points in the run and had three steals that were turned into Stout points. Kyncaide Diedrich had five points in the run.
Platteville broke their drought on a jumper by Kassie Buchholtz at 4:09, but Stout pulled to within six, 67-61, on a 3-pointer by Diedrich. Stout pulled to within four points as Amber Fabeck scored a bucket and Kyncaide Diedrich made three free throws to make it 70-66 with 1:44 left.
Diedrich led all scorers with 26 points. Fabeck had 15 and Watkins 11. The Pioneers were led by Horstman with 25 points. Tipton tossed in 19 points and Domask 17.
Men’s Basketball
UW-Platteville 83, UW-Stout 73
UW-Platteville shot 71 percent in the first half and raced to an 83-73 win over UW-Stout Saturday in Platteville as both teams start the second round of WIAC play.
The Pioneers (12-7, 5-3 WIAC) took a 57-31 lead over the Blue Devils (6-13, 0-8 WIAC) at halftime. Stout did pulled to within the final 10 point margin by outscoring the Pioneers 42-26 over the second 20 minutes of play.
The Pioneers’ Robert Duax led all scorers with 25 points. Quentin Shields added 14 points and Carter Voelker and Blake McCann contributed 11 points each.
For the fifth consecutive game, the Blue Devils were led by Luke Geiger, who tossed in 18 points. Braden Walbeck scored a season-best 14 points.
Track and Field
Blue Devils win four events at Warren Bowlus Open
UW-Stout took home four event titles at the Warren Bowlus Open on Saturday in Menomonie.
Tymesia McFadden won the women’s 60-meter run in 7.69 seconds while Kaitlin Mallek was victorious in the long jump with a best leap of 16-feet, 9.75-inches. Mallek finished second to McFadden in the 60 while McFadden was runner-up to Mallek in the long jump.
Andrew Gilles (1:57.8) won the 800 while Noah Zastrow (16-5.5) was first in the pole vault.
