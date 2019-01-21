EAU CLAIRE — The UW-Stout women’s basketball team trailed UW-Eau Claire for the majority of the first three quarters, but it didn’t rattle the Blue Devils, who came back to down the Blugolds 81-76 at Zorn Arena Saturday.
Eau Claire (13-4, 4-2 WIAC) led at the end of the first quarter, 16-15, and again at halftime, 34-31. But behind a combined 17 points by Bailey Diersen and Kyncaide Diedrich, the Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2 WIAC) held a 54-52 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The teams traded leads through the early part of the final period until Kyncaide Diedrich hit a 3-pointer—one of 11 treys on the night for the Blue Devils—with 4:40 left.
Stout eventually built up a 12-point lead when Amber Fabeck hit a lay-up and followed that up with four free throws.
Diersen scored a team-high 27 points, one point short of her career-best, and matched a career-best eight rebounds. Diedrich contributed 20 points. Fabeck scored 14 points and Liz Oswald 10.
Hallee Hoeppner scored 36 points for the Blugolds and had 12 rebounds. Kelsey Bakken had 11 points.
Stout took care of the ball, turning the ball over only eight times, while getting eight steals and forcing 19 Eau Claire turnovers.
The Blue Devils shot 36.4 percent (28-77) from the floor, 35.5 percent (11-31) from 3-point range and 70 percent (14-20) from the line. The Blugolds shot 43.5 percent (27-62) from the floor, 34.6 percent from beyond the arc (9-26) and 76.5 percent (13-17) from the line. Eau Claire held a 49-42 advantage in rebounds.
Stout’s win snapped a six-game losing streak to the Blugolds. Stout’s last win over Eau Claire came Jan. 28, 2015, a 61-59 win at Johnson Fieldhouse.
Track and Field
Men’s, women’s team second at UW-Stout Open
UW-Stout finished second of three teams on both the men’s and the women’s side as the Blue Devils opened the 2019 season by hosting the UW-Stout Open Saturday.
The Blue Devils got first place finishes from Molly Perkins in the mile with a time of 5:22.98, edging UW-La Crosse’s Delaney Schultz by less than a second (5:23.77), Stephanie Pladies in the high jump (5-4.25) and freshman Eniola Adeniji in the long jump (17-0). Adeniji finished third in the high jump (5-2.75).
On the men’s side, Cody Lohrenz won a tight 400m race over UW-La Crosse’s Jake Sullivan, winning by one-hundredths of a second in a time of 51.23. Sullivan finished at 51.24. Noah Zastrow won the pole vault (15-5.50) and Kevin Ruechel won the shot put (51-8.50).
UW-La Crosse finished on top of both the men’s and the women’s meets, and St. Mary’s University was third.
Stout will host the two-day Warren Bowlus Open on Friday and Saturday.
Gymnastics
UW-Stout 187.575, UW-Whitewater 186
UW-Stout defeated two-time defending national champion UW-Whitewater, 187.575-186.00, in the season opener for both teams Friday at Johnson Fieldhouse.
The Blue Devils set a team school record on the uneven bars, scoring a total of 47.550 when five gymnasts scored 9.30 or better. The Blue Devils’ Mallary Dick tied with the Warhawks’ Blaisee Wilson for first on the event with a 9.700, a personal best for Dick.
The Warhawks took first individually on the other three events and in the all-around.
Men’s Basketball
UW-Eau Claire 87, UW-Stout 64
At Eau Claire, UW-Eau Claire ran out to a 41-33 halftime score and kept running as the Blugolds defeated UW-Stout 87-64 Saturday at Zorn Arena.
The Blugolds (10-7, 3-3 WIAC) shot 60 percent in the second half as they outscored the Blue Devils 46-31 in the second half. Stout (6-11, 0-6 WIAC) hit only 9 of 28 second half shots.
Stout was led by guard Luke Geiger with 15 points. Jon Ciriacks followed with 13 points.
The Blugolds had four players in double figures, led by 18 points by Cam Kuepers. Ben Widdes and Spencer Page added 15 points and Cole Rabedeaux contributed 14.
Stout shot 35.2 percent (19-54) for the game. The Blue Devils did drop in 22 of 25 free throws (88 percent), one short of the season-high. Stout was 12 of 13 from the line in the second half.
Eau Claire shot 53.7 percent (29-54) from field goal range and hit 10 of 25 3-pointers. The Blugolds connected on 19 of 24 free throws. Eau Claire held a 36-27 advantage off the backboard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.