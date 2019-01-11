ASHLAND — Logan Nelson scored two goals and added an assist and Mathias Ahman scored this third power play goal over six games as UW-Stout defeated Northland College 5-1 on Tuesday.
Nelson got the Blue Devils (11-4-1) on the board first, scoring only two minutes, 50 seconds into the game, getting assists from Hunter Anderson and Connor Chambers, who would both tally a pair of assists.
The Lumberjacks (6-7-1) knotted the score five minutes later when Max Glashauser scored
The Blue Devils took the lead back for good when Ahman scored his third power play goal of the season and his seventh goal of the season at 17:40 of the first period and carried a 2-1 lead into the first break. Chambers and Alex Nagel assisted.
Stout scored the lone goal of the second period when Lucas Carroll scored at 3:45, with assists by Nelson and Joe Kleven.
The visitors put to more goals on the board in the third period. Nelson scored at 2:54, assisted by Anderson and Raphael Gosselin, and Arturas Laukaitis closed out the scoring at 18:50, getting an assist by Conner Valesano.
Nelson moved his goal totals of the year to nine total goals, as did Laukaitis. Valesano chalked up his 10th assist of the season.
Tommie Ahlgren, this week's WIAC hockey athlete of the week, recorded 22 saves to record his 10th win of the season.
The win was the second over the Lumberjacks in a month. The teams met in Menomonie, Dec. 8, with the Blue Devils taking a 7-1 win.
The Blue Devils will host Hamline University, Friday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. No admission will be charged for the Community Day game.
UW-Stout women's basketball 78, UW-Whitewater 68
Stout’s Amber Fabeck had a career-high 24 points, including 4 of 6 from 3 point land in a victory on Wednesday. Stout trailed only once by one point, but otherwise held the lead the entire game. Stout’s Bailey Diersen had 7 steals on the night.
UW-Whitewater 83, UW-Stout men's basketball 60
UW-Whitewater took a 40-26 halftime lead after leading 24-10 after the first 10-plus minutes. Stout cut the score to as close as 27-22 with five minutes remaining in the half, but that would be as close as they got the rest of the way.
Stout got 13 points from John Keefe, double-double from Jon Ciriacks (12 points, 10 rebounds) and 10 points from Luke Geiger.
The Warhawks had five players in double digits, led by Andre Brown’s 20 off the bench. Jacoby Williams came off the bench for 11 points and Tywon Bressler came off the bench for 10 points.
Starters Malik Clements and Melvin Brown each scored 10 points. Brown also had 10 rebounds.
The Warhawks outrebounded Stout, 43-29.
