The UW-Stout men’s hockey team split a pair of weekend games, defeating Hamline University 2-1 on Friday before falling to Augsburg University 3-2 in overtime on Saturday in Menomonie.
Dylan Zins scored the game winner for UW-Stout on a breakaway at 11:07 of the third period of Friday’s victory.
Conner Valesano scored the opening goal for Stout 1-minute, 5-seconds into the game. Hamline’s Zack Taylor tied the score with less than two minutes remaining in the first period.
Augsburg’s Tommy Carey scored at 1:47 in the overtime period to lift fourth ranked Augsburg University on Saturday.
Each team scored once in the second period, and each team scored once in the third period, with Chandler Madry for Augsburg notching a power play goal at 9:55 and Stout’s Dmytro Kobylyanskyi tying the score at 16:45.
UW-Platteville 68, UW-Stout women’s basketball 64
UW-Platteville outscored UW-Stout, 22-13 in the fourth quarter and went on to a 68-64 win over the Blue Devils on Saturday in Platteville. Stout held a 51-56 lead at the end of the third quarter.
UW-Platteville 75, UW-Stout men’s basketball 72
With 57 seconds remaining, UW-Stout’s Zach Dahl hits 3-pointer to give Stout 70-69. The Pioneers had fouls to give and fouled the Blue Devils three times. Stout’s Luke Geiger hits a pair of free throws with 24 seconds remaining.
Platteville’s Carter Voelker hits 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to tie game at 72, is fouled, but misses free throw. Clay Gerds pulls down rebound and Kyle Tuma hit a game winner with 2.1 seconds remaining.
Voelker hits 26 points to lead all scorers. Robert Duax adds 23 for the Pioneers and Quentin Shields drops in 11 points.
Geiger leads Stout with 19 points. Jon Ciriacks contributes 16.
