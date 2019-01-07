NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The UW-Stout men’s hockey team rained on St. Olaf’s parade as the Blue Devils scored three first period goal on their way to a 4-2 win over the Oles as the school played their first-ever game at the just completed on-campus St. Olaf Ice Arena on Friday.
Senior defenseman and team captain Mathias Ahman put the Blue Devils (10-4-1) on the board seven minutes into the game, scoring his sixth goal of the season and second power play goal, getting assists from Alex Nagel and Connor Chambers.
Stout scored two goals in just less than four minutes of game time to take a 3-0 first period lead when freshman Arturas Laukaitis scored at 11:31 and Gavin Smith scored at 15:28. Lucas Carroll assisted on both goals and Smith assisted on Laukaitis’ goal and Alex Toscano assisted on Smith’s goal.
The Oles (3-7-1) cut the lead to 3-1 when Roshen Jaswal scored with just over two minutes left to play in the period.
Nagel got the goal back late in the second period, getting assists from Joe Kleven and Conner Valesano at 17:39.
Jaswal made the game more interesting in the third period when he scored his second goal of the game, this one coming on the power play at 13:59.
Tommi Ahlgren recorded 23 saves for the Blue Devils and Eric Hancock turned away 23 shots.
After returning to action on Tuesday at Northland College, the Blue Devils are back home to host Hamline University Friday in a Community Day contest. No admission will be charged at the Hamline game.
Saturday
UW-Oshkosh 77, UW-Stout men’s basketball 75
Stout led throughout the first half and 44-41 at halftime. Oshkosh did not have lead in game until two minutes into the second half. Stout took lead back until 30 seconds left in game, when Oshkosh’s Ben Boots nailed a 3-pointer from the corner on an inbound pass. Oshkosh’s Ben Boots led all scorers with 31 points, with Stout’s John Keefe scoring 22.
UW-Oshkosh 81, UW-Stout women’s basketball 54
UWO shoots 64.4 percent (29-45) from field (fourth-highest in school history), including 18 of 23 conversions (78.3 percent) over the second and third periods in the win. UWO had 38-21 rebounding advantage with the 21 rebounds with the 54 points being UW-Stout’s lowest point total of year...UWO ended second quarter with 17-4 scoring run. UWO gets 10 points and seven rebounds from Isabella Samuels and 10 points and four rebounds from Melanie Schneider. UW-Stout was led by the 17 points from Bailey Diersen and 14 from Kyncaide Diedrich.
