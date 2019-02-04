Josh Freyholtz and Noah Zastrow tied for first in the pole vault (15-feet, 11-inches) as Stout took the top three spots in the event with freshman Jacob Tomazevic finishing third (13-5.25) at the Bethel University Gene Glader Classic on Saturday.
Bobby Vang was first in the long jump (21-5.25) and third I the triple jump (40-11).
Kevin Ruechel was first in the shot put (52-8.75). Alec Benzinger was second (48-6) Benzinger was also second in the weight throw (47-3)
For the women, Kaitlin Mallek was first in the long jump (17-7.50), second in the 60m (7.90) and second in the 200m (1:01.66).
Jessica Petruzates was first in the 3000m (11:00.76), Shanna Laehn was first in the 60-hurdles (9.41) and Morgan Denton was first in the weight throw (46-7.25).
UW-Oshkosh 81, UW-Stout women’s basketball 67
At Menomonie, UW-Oshkosh went on an 8-0 to start the second period. Oshkosh held a 37-26 halftime lead. Stout got as close to 64-59 with 3:50 left in the game. Oshkosh closed out the game on a 17-8 run.
Oshkosh had four players in double figures with Leah Porath scoring 16 points, Jessie Rabas finishing with 15 points, Olivia Campbell scoring 13 and Nikki Arneson with 11.
Oshkosh was 21 of 31 at the line.
Stout had four players in double figures, led by Kyncaide Diedrich had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Amber Fabeck had 16 points, Bailey Diersen also scored 16 and Liz Oswald had 12.
Diersen was 10 of 13 from the free throw line. Stout was 12 of 16 from the line.
UW-River Falls 4, UW-Stout men’s hockey 1
At River Falls, UW-River Falls scored three goals in the third period, including two empty net goals, to take a 4-1 win over UW-Stout Saturday at Hunt Arena.
The Falcons’ Joel Frazee scored a goal at 2:29 in the second period, then took a 2-0 lead with a goal by Josh Arnold at 00:22 in the third.
Stout cut the lead in half when Austin Jackson scored at 6:22 in the third. The Falcons’ Ryan Cusin and Charlie Singerhouse scored empty-net goals in the final minute of the game.
Tommi Ahlgren recorded 27 saves for Stout, while the Falcons’ Joe Marcouiller had 26 saves.
Friday
UW-Stevens Point 3, UW-Stout men’s hockey 1
At Menomonie, No. 1 UW-Stevens Point scored the first three goals of the game and went on to a 3-1 win over UW-Stout at the Fanetti Community Center.
The Pointers (20-0-2, 5-0-0 WIAC) scored twice in the second period, with goals by BJ Duffin and Ryan Bittner. Last year’s WIAC player of the year Tanner Karty scored one minute into the third period.
Stout (13-8-1, 0-4-1 WIAC) got on the board at 13:52 of the third when Lucas Carroll scored.
Stevens Point held a slight 26-25 lead in shots. Tommi Ahlgren made 23 saves for Stout. Eli Billing picked up his second win of the season, recording 24 saves.
Both teams were 0-2 on the power play.
Gymnastics
UW-Stout wins John Zuerlein invite
UW-Stout captured the top spots in all four individual events, plus the all-around, as the Blue Devils defeated Hamline University and UW-Eau Claire Friday at the John Zuerlein Invitational in Johnson Fieldhouse.
Stout’s Mikala Bugge tied for first on the vault (9.60) with teammate Shadae Boone and won the floor exercise (9.725) and the all-around (37.500).
UW-Stout finished with 186.825 points with Hamline (180.725) second and UW-Eau Claire (179.175) third.
