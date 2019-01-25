MENOMONIE — UW-Eau Claire scored twice in the first period, then added another goal in the third period before Stout broke up the shutout with less than four minutes to play.
Simon Sagissor scored unassisted at 5:10 of the first for the Blugolds. Steen Cooper made it a 2-0 game with 39 seconds remaining in the period.
The fourth-ranked Blugolds (17-3-2, 3-1-1 WIAC) scored a power play goal by Austin Redders at 5:05 in the third period.
The Blue Devils’ (13-6-1, 0-2-1 WIAC) Logan Nelson broke up the shutout at 16:45 of the third on a power play goal.
Eau Claire outshot Stout, 23-18. Eau Claire was 1 for 3 on the power play, while Stout was 1 for 6.
UW-Stevens Point 72, UW-Stout men’s basketball 61
Stevens Point’s Ethan Bublitz led all scorers with 22 points, followed closely by Stout’s Luke Geiger, who had 21 points in Wednesday’s contest.
Stout pulled within three with 6:30 left in game, until Stevens Point put up a 7-0 run in the next two minutes and held on for rest of game. Stevens Point went 14-for-18 from the free throw line, while Stout was held to 1 of 4.
UW-Stevens Point 77, UW-Stout women’s basketball 69
Shannan Watkins scored 19 points while Kyncaide Diedrich and Amber Fabeck each added 15 for the Blue Devils (14-3, 4-3) as they fell to the Pointers (5-12, 2-5).
Amber Baehman led all scorers with 20 points while adding 15 rebounds and three blocked shots for UW-Stout.
The Pointers outscored the Blue Devils by a combined 48-33 in the second and third quarters before UW-Stout closed the gap in the fourth.
