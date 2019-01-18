The UW-Stout women’s basketball team held a 44-26 halftime lead, but UW-River Falls held Stout scoreless for the first six minutes of the third quarter, then cut Stout’s lead to four points, 48-44, with 1:31 left in the period, but the Blue Devils hung on for a 12-point 76-64 win over the Falcons Wednesday at Johnson Fieldhouse.
River Falls (7-9, 1-4 WIAC) forced seven Stout turnovers in the third quarter and outscored Stout, 18-10, in the period. The Falcons’ Jenna Zeman hit two 3-pointers in the third period, but Stout’s Liz Oswald hit three 3-pointer in the final four minutes of the third to hold off the Falcon charge and Stout (13-3, 3-2 WIAC) ran up a 54-44 lead heading into the fourth.
The Falcons would get the score to as close as six points three minutes into the fourth quarter. The Falcons’ Crystal Pearson scored 10 points in the fourth and Stout’s Oswald and Kyncaide Diedrich each added seven final period points and Shannan Watkins added six points.
Diedrich scored her third double-double of the season, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Oswald tallied 15 points, Bailey Diersen 14 and Watkins 13.
Pearson was one rebound short of a double-double, matching Diedrich’s 18 points. Zeman finished with 12 points and Lori Wardynski dded 11.
River Falls committed 22 turnovers, and Stout 15. The Blue Devils held a 43-32 advantage off the advantage.
UW-River Falls 71, UW-Stout men’s basketball 69
Trailing 31-10, UW-Stout went on a 17-3 run to close out the final six minutes of the first half to pull to within seven points, 34-27, at halftime, but UW-River Falls would just barely hold off the Blue Devils and defeated Stout, 71-69, Wednesday in River Falls.
Stout kept up the offensive, getting as close a one point, 66-65, with 2:22 left in the game, but could not get over the hump.
UW-Stout men’s hockey 4, Saint Mary’s University 2
At Winona, Minn., the Blue Devils scored the final three goals of the game to come away with a nonconference win at Saint Mary’s University on Thursday.
The Blue Devils (13-5-1) trailed 2-1 at the end of the first period, but scored twice in the second period to take the lead on goals by Alex Nagel and Austin Jackson, then recorded an empty-net goal by Joe Kleven to wrap up the win over the Cardinals (3-11-3).
Saint Mary’s Tyson Liverance scored at 4:26 of the first period, but Stout’s Raphael Gosselin knotted the game at 10:43. The Cardinals’ Tommy Stang gave his team the one-goal lead at 17:15 heading into the first admission.
Nagel scored 11:36 in the second with assists by Gosselin and Jack Cernohous. Jackson scored less than two minutes later, a t the 13:06 mark, with assists by Gavin Smith and Mathias Ahman. Klevin scored unassisted at 18:08.
Trent Olson and Kleven assisted on Gosselin’s first period goal.
Jack Stang earned two assists for the Cardinals. Tommy Stang assisted on Liverance’s first goal of the game.
Tommi Ahlgren (11-2-1) earned his 11th win of the season and made 22 saves. Nick Nast garnered 25 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.