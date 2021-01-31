Thursday and Friday Prep Roundup: Blaskowski, Rhude lead Elk Mound girls basketball past Glenwood City

Connor Ducklow and Tyler Bowman had 14 points apiece for the Cardinals (11-3, 8-2).

Plum City/Elmwood 69, Colfax 58

At Elmwood, the Wolves pulled away to a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Vikings.

Noah Heidorn had 21 points for Colfax (4-7, 4-4) and Tanner Hoffmann added 11 points.

Luke Webb and Tyler Bauer had 19 points apiece for the Wolves (7-5, 5-4).

Glenwood City 76, Boyceville 53

At Glenwood City, Drew Olson scored 24 points to lead the Hilltoppers past the Bulldogs in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.

Connor Sempf scored 17 points for Boyceville (1-14, 0-7) and Walker Retz finished with nine.

Olson added five rebounds and a pair of steals for the Hilltoppers (3-9, 2-6).

Girls Basketball

Boyceville 47, Plum City/Elmwood 36

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs earned their first Dunn-St. Croix win of the season by besting the Wolves.