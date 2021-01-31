Thursday and Friday Prep Roundup: Blaskowski, Rhude lead Elk Mound girls basketball past Glenwood City

GLENWOOD CITY — The 1-2 combo of Tori Blaskowski and Stella Rhude was too much for Glenwood City to handle on Friday evening in leading the Elk Mound girls basketball team to a 58-54 Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Hilltoppers.
Blaskowski had 22 points to lead Elk Mound (9-6, 9-3) with Rhude close behind with 20 points of her own in the win and Olivia Schreiber added nine points.
Izabella Rassbach had 18 points for Glenwood City (5-12, 4-7).
Eau Claire North 57, Menomonie 55
At Eau Claire, the Huskies edged the Mustangs in Big Rivers competition.
Ashlea Quilling scored 21 points and Sammy Jacobsen added 16 for the Mustangs (7-7, 4-6).
Alyssa Polus had 14 points for Huskies (11-5, 7-3).
Colfax 61, Mondovi 46
At Mondovi, the Vikings raced out to a 35-23 halftime lead in a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Buffaloes.
Emilee Burcham-Scofield led all scorers with 23 points for the Vikings (11-3, 11-1), followed by Madison Barstad with 13 points, Jasmine Best scoring 10 points and Addisyn Olson adding eight points.
Ella Poeschel scored 15 points for Mondovi (7-5, 7-4).
Durand 62, Boyceville 17
At Durand, the Panthers pounced on the Bulldogs in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Hannah Dunn and Sarah Stoveren had five points each for the Bulldogs (3-12, 1-10).
Leah Sabelko led Durand (12-4, 10-2) with 11 points.
Thursday
Boys Basketball
Menomonie 67, Eau Claire North 47
At Menomonie, the Mustangs outscored the Huskies 29-18 in the second half to earn a Big Rivers win.
Brock Thornton led the way in the win with 18 points for the Mustangs and was one of four Menomonie (8-10, 4-6) players in double figures. DeVauntaye Parker scored 12 points, Zach Etzbach had 11 points and Logan Hollinger finished with 10 points while Noah Feddersen added eight.
Chad Kron scored a game-high 21 points for the Huskies (8-5, 4-5).
Spring Valley 42, Elk Mound 40
At Elk Mound, a last-second shot lifted the Cardinals over the Mounders in a Dunn-St. Croix battle.
Ryan Bohl had 15 points to lead Elk Mound (8-8, 5-3) while adding six rebounds. Ben Heath and Nate Lew each scored 11 for the Mounders.
Connor Ducklow and Tyler Bowman had 14 points apiece for the Cardinals (11-3, 8-2).
Plum City/Elmwood 69, Colfax 58
At Elmwood, the Wolves pulled away to a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Vikings.
Noah Heidorn had 21 points for Colfax (4-7, 4-4) and Tanner Hoffmann added 11 points.
Luke Webb and Tyler Bauer had 19 points apiece for the Wolves (7-5, 5-4).
Glenwood City 76, Boyceville 53
At Glenwood City, Drew Olson scored 24 points to lead the Hilltoppers past the Bulldogs in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Connor Sempf scored 17 points for Boyceville (1-14, 0-7) and Walker Retz finished with nine.
Olson added five rebounds and a pair of steals for the Hilltoppers (3-9, 2-6).
Girls Basketball
Boyceville 47, Plum City/Elmwood 36
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs earned their first Dunn-St. Croix win of the season by besting the Wolves.
Kady Grambow had a big night in the victory for Boyceville (3-11, 1-9) with a team-best 21 points and nine rebounds. Hannah Dunn added 11 points and five steals while Mya Lagerstrom chipped in with nine points and five steals.
Maggie Glaus scored nine points for the Wolves (4-10, 2-8).
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 10, Medford 0
At Medford, the Sabers rolled to a nonconference shutout victory.
Ashley Anderson, Ella Ausman and Sidney Polzin each scored twice for the Sabers (8-5-1) with Anderson's goals being the first of her varsity career. Maddie Hebert, Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Paige Steinmetz and Kendall Rudiger each added goals in the win.
Caroline O'Dell stopped all five shots she saw in net against the Raiders (0-10).
Boys Hockey
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Blackhawks scored the last two goals of a nonconference win over the Mustangs.
Dominik Hendrickson's unassisted goal late in the first period sent the game to a 1-1 tie after the first intermission before the Blackhawks (12-8-1) scored in the second and third periods to pull away.
Thomas Isenberger stopped 25 shots in net for Menomonie (7-16).