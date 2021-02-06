Thursday and Friday Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Norby finishes seventh in one-meter diving at Division 2 state boys swimming championships

WAUKESHA — Menomonie sophomore Dylan Norby finished in seventh place in the one-meter diving event on Friday to lead the Mustangs at the Division 2 state championships at Waukesha South High School.

Norby scored 324.2 in the finals to take seventh while junior Dylan Foslid was 14th with a finals score of 256.1 for the Mustangs. Madison Edgewood's Ben Stitgen won the event with a score of 493.1.

Senior Austin Gjestson came home 11th in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 55.62 seconds as Edgewood's Colin Senke won the race in 50.19. Junior Kevin Leach was 11th in the 500 freestyle in 5:07.46 and Cedarburg's Isaac Fleig finished first in 4:34.69.

The Menomonie 200 freestyle relay team of Kaleb Kazmarek, Gjestson, Christian Bilse and Leach was 15th in 1:33.82 while the 400 freestyle relay team of Leach, Kody Kazmarek, Bilse and Gjestson was also 15th in their race, timing in at 3:27.74.

Menomonie finished tied with DeForest for 16th in the team standings with 35 points as Cedarburg won the championships at 309 points with Whitefish Bay taking second scoring 231 points.

Boys Hockey

Menomonie 6, Black River Falls 5 (OT)