Thursday and Friday Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Norby finishes seventh in one-meter diving at Division 2 state boys swimming championships

WAUKESHA — Menomonie sophomore Dylan Norby finished in seventh place in the one-meter diving event on Friday to lead the Mustangs at the Division 2 state championships at Waukesha South High School.
Norby scored 324.2 in the finals to take seventh while junior Dylan Foslid was 14th with a finals score of 256.1 for the Mustangs. Madison Edgewood's Ben Stitgen won the event with a score of 493.1.
Senior Austin Gjestson came home 11th in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 55.62 seconds as Edgewood's Colin Senke won the race in 50.19. Junior Kevin Leach was 11th in the 500 freestyle in 5:07.46 and Cedarburg's Isaac Fleig finished first in 4:34.69.
The Menomonie 200 freestyle relay team of Kaleb Kazmarek, Gjestson, Christian Bilse and Leach was 15th in 1:33.82 while the 400 freestyle relay team of Leach, Kody Kazmarek, Bilse and Gjestson was also 15th in their race, timing in at 3:27.74.
Menomonie finished tied with DeForest for 16th in the team standings with 35 points as Cedarburg won the championships at 309 points with Whitefish Bay taking second scoring 231 points.
Boys Hockey
Menomonie 6, Black River Falls 5 (OT)
At Menomonie, the Mustangs scored an overtime win over the Tigers in a Division 2 regional final contest.
Sedric Yukel scored the game winner for the Mustangs 2:13 into overtime on an assist from Brigs Richartz to advance Menomonie (9-16) to Tuesday's sectional semifinals where the third-seeded Mustangs face second-seeded Somerset.
Yukel and Tanner Demarce each scored twice for Menomonie with Richartz added a goal. Colby Lee, Jace Gilbertson and Richartz each assisted on two goals in the victory.
Thomas Isenberger stopped 39 shots in net for Menomonie.
Girls Basketball
Menomonie 57, Chi-Hi 36
At Menomonie, the Mustangs outscored the Cardinals 33-17 in the second half of a Big Rivers win.
Sammy Jacobsen had 10 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for the Mustangs. Helen Chen and Lauren Berg each had nine points, Cece Behrend scored eight points and Shelby Thornton finished with six points for the Mustangs (9-8, 6-6).
Savannah Hinke led Chippewa Falls (0-18, 0-12) with 16 points.
Boys Basketball
Elk Mound 54, Glenwood City 44
At Glenwood City, the Mounders topped the Hilltoppers in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Kaden Russo had a big night in the win for Elk Mound (12-8, 9-3) with 21 points, followed by 11 point from Ryan Bohl.
Brandyn Hallquist scored 18 points for Glenwood City (4-13, 2-9).
Mondovi 82, Colfax 37
At Mondovi, the Buffaloes pushed past the Vikings in Dunn-St. Croix action.
Tristan Lenz had 10 points and Drew Gibson added nine for Colfax (6-9, 6-6).
Evan Gray led all scorers with 19 points for Mondovi (10-8, 7-4).
Durand 58, Boyceville 26
At Durand, the Panthers pounced on the Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix play.
Connor Sempf led Boyceville (1-17, 0-10) with 15 points.
Gunnar Hurlburt scored 14 points to lead Durand (9-4, 5-4).
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Menomonie 51, River Falls 29
At Menomonie, the Mustangs bested the Wildcats in Big Rivers competition.
Helen Chen led Menomonie with eight points, Ashlea Quilling scored seven points and Sammy Jacobsen finished with six points.
Taylor Kasten had 11 points for River Falls.
Boyceville 54, Spring Valley 33
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs powered past the Cardinals in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Hannah Dunn led all scorers with 21 points for the Bulldogs (4-13, 2-11), Kady Grambow added 12 points and Mya Lagerstrom finished with seven points in the win.
Mara Ducklow had 13 points for the Cardinals (1-16, 1-13).