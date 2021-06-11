 Skip to main content
Thursday and Friday Prep Roundup: Strong pitching powers Menomonie baseball to win over New Richmond in regular season finale
Thursday and Friday Prep Roundup: Strong pitching powers Menomonie baseball to win over New Richmond in regular season finale

Strong pitching powered the Menomonie baseball team to a 3-2 nonconference win over New Richmond on Friday evening to cap the regular season.

Treysen Witt pitched five solid innings to earn the win for the Mustangs (4-16), striking out seven while allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk. Trevin Kressin tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn the save.

Brigs Richartz was 2-for-3 with a triple and run batted in while Hayden Styer drove in two runs in the victory.

Thursday

Baseball

River Falls 3, Menomonie 2

At Menomonie, three runs in the top of the seventh inning pushed the Wildcats past the Mustangs in a Big Rivers battle.

Hayden Styer had two hits and drove in one run, Brigs Richartz doubled and Lucas Smith had a hit and run scored for the Mustangs (3-16, 0-12).

Reed Styer started for the Mustangs and tossed five scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Jake Rivard's three-run double in the seventh inning put the Wildcats (9-8, 6-6) out front.

Mondovi 8, Colfax 7

At Mondovi, the Buffaloes scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a walk-off win in their Division 3 regional quarterfinal contest.

Caden Erickson led Colfax (6-12) with three hits including a double and scored twice. Jamison Flatland doubled and drove in two runs while Drew Gibson crossed home plate twice.

Tanner Marsh drilled two solo home runs for Mondovi (10-5).

