Thursday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie cross country sweeps Wildcat Invitational

RIVER FALLS — The Menomonie cross country team swept the individual and team championships on Saturday at the Wildcat Invitational.

The boys won the team championship by 30 points over Hudson with Patrick Schwartz winning the race while the girls topped Rice Lake by 23 points as Isabella Jacobsen won the girls race at an event treated as the unofficial conference championships.

Schwartz won the race with a time of 16 minutes, 2.69 seconds to top Hudson’s Anthony Weeks (16:06.09) and River Falls’ Grant Magnuson (16:27.00) for first. Schwartz also led a strong contingent of Mustangs at the front of the pack with five Menomonie runners in the first nine positions. Jude Ogden finished sixth in 17:19.02, Connor Norby was seventh in 17:19.75, Morgan Selchow came home eighth in 17:20.36 and Joel Anderson was ninth in 17:21.36. Menomonie finished with 31 team points while Hudson was second with 61 and River Falls came home third with 82 points.

Jacobsen finished first in the girls race in 19:09.70 and Madeline Palmer was second for the Mustangs in 19:37.59. Ali Ruch finished ninth (20:26.23), Helen Chen came home 11th (20:41.00) and Brooklyn Hoff was 14th (20:53.13) as the girls team scored 37 points to take first with Rice Lake second with 60 points and Hudson third at 66 points.