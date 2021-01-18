Thursday, Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey prevails over St. Croix Valley in state-ranked battle

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team picked up its first Big Rivers Conference victory of the season on Friday evening, scoring in every period of a 6-2 win over St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Sidney Polzin scored twice for the Sabers while Paige Steinmetz, Joey Schemenauer, Brianna Buonincontro and Marley Sterling each scored one goal in the victory.

Emme Berg assisted on four of the six goals for the Sabers, who scored four of the final five goals after taking a 2-1 lead after the first period.

Caroline O’Dell stopped 41 shots in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (5-3-1, 1-1-1).

The Sabers and Fusion were ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Online state poll. St. Croix Valley defeated Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5-3 the previous Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Colfax 47, Elk Mound 35

At Colfax, Madison Barstad and Stella Rhude each registered double-doubles as the Vikings bested the Mounders in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.