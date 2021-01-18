Thursday, Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey prevails over St. Croix Valley in state-ranked battle

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team picked up its first Big Rivers Conference victory of the season on Friday evening, scoring in every period of a 6-2 win over St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Sidney Polzin scored twice for the Sabers while Paige Steinmetz, Joey Schemenauer, Brianna Buonincontro and Marley Sterling each scored one goal in the victory.
Emme Berg assisted on four of the six goals for the Sabers, who scored four of the final five goals after taking a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Caroline O’Dell stopped 41 shots in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (5-3-1, 1-1-1).
The Sabers and Fusion were ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Online state poll. St. Croix Valley defeated Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5-3 the previous Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Colfax 47, Elk Mound 35
At Colfax, Madison Barstad and Stella Rhude each registered double-doubles as the Vikings bested the Mounders in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.
Barstad scored 18 points for Colfax (6-3, 6-1) and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds, Emilee Burcham-Scofield and Jasmine Best each scored eight points for the Vikings.
Rhude had 18 points of her own and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Mounders (4-5, 4-2) and Tori Blaskowski added seven points.
Saturday
Girls Basketball
Elk Mound 40, Mondovi 33
At Mondovi, the Mounders limited the Buffaloes to 13 points in the first half of a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory.
Tori Blaskowski led all scorers with 18 points for the Mounders. Brooke Emery scored eight points and Stella Rhude had five points for Elk Mound (5-5, 5-2).
Ella Poeschel scored 10 points for Mondovi (5-3, 5-2).
Thursday
Wrestling
Menomonie wins twice at home
At Menomonie, the Mustangs bested Eau Claire Memorial (42-36) and La Crosse Logan/Central (42-32) in a triangular.
Girard Jones, Zach Evanson and Kellan Aure each won both of their matches for the Mustangs while Josh Boyette was victorious in his lone match of the night.
Blane Keyes, Steele Schaefer, Brady Thompson, Isaac Sundermeyer, Brayten Casey, Evan Henderson and Walker Ferguson each were 1-1.
Boys Basketball
Baldwin-Woodville 58, Elk Mound 36
At Baldwin, the Mounders were outscored 23-10 in the second half in a nonconference defeat.
Kaden Russo led Elk Mound (6-6) with 12 points, followed by Ryan Bohl with 10 points and Ben Heath scoring nine points.