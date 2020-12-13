Thursday, Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys basketball wins first two Big Rivers Conference matchups

The Menomonie boys basketball team started Big Rivers Conference play with a pair of victories, defeating Hudson 53-49 on Thursday before topping Rice Lake 58-42 on Friday.
Noah Feddersen had a team-high 13 points for Menomonie and DeVauntaye Parker added 10 in the first game against the Raiders. Logan Hollinger scored nine points on a trio of three-pointers and Brock Thornton scored eight points.
Luke Healy scored 28 points for Hudson (0-2, 0-1)
Feddersen led the team in scoring again against the Warriors with 24 points and was joined in double figures by 12 from Thornton and 10 from Trevin Kressin for Menomonie (3-1, 2-0).
Tyler Orr scored 16 points for Rice Lake (1-1, 0-1).
Saturday
Boys Basketball
Altoona 50, Elk Mound 48
At Altoona, the Rails nipped the Mounders in a nonconference matchup.
Ben Heath had 22 points, Ryan Bohl scored nine points and Kaden Russo added eight for Elk Mound (1-3).
Brayden Turk scored 18 points for Altoona (4-1).
Wrestling
Menomonie 42, Rice Lake 33
At Rice Lake, four pinfall victories sparked the Mustangs in a dual victory over the Warriors.
Kellan Aure (138 pounds), Blane Keyes (152), Nick Haviland (170) and Cody Kwak (220) earned pin wins for Menomonie. Brayten Casey (106) and Steele Schaefer (160) and Girard Jones (285) earned forfeit wins.
Friday
Thursday
Boys Basketball
Colfax 61, Glenwood City 52
At Glenwood City, the Vikings (1-1, 1-0) scored their first victory of the season with a Dunn-St. Croix triumph over the Hilltoppers.
Brandyn Hallquist had 15 points and Gavin Janson added 12 points for Glenwood City (1-1, 1-1).
Girls Basketball
Menomonie 55, Rice Lake 45
At Rice Lake, 15 points from Helen Chen led the way for the Mustangs in a Big Rivers win over the Warriors.
Bella Jacobsen scored seven points for the Mustangs (1-1, 1-1) while Sammy Jacobsen, Mary Bird and Mackenzie Bird each had six points.
Callie Karstens and Jordan Roethel had 11 points apiece for the Warriors (1-1, 0-1).
