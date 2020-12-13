Thursday, Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys basketball wins first two Big Rivers Conference matchups

At Rice Lake, four pinfall victories sparked the Mustangs in a dual victory over the Warriors.

Kellan Aure (138 pounds), Blane Keyes (152), Nick Haviland (170) and Cody Kwak (220) earned pin wins for Menomonie. Brayten Casey (106) and Steele Schaefer (160) and Girard Jones (285) earned forfeit wins.

Friday

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Colfax 61, Glenwood City 52

At Glenwood City, the Vikings (1-1, 1-0) scored their first victory of the season with a Dunn-St. Croix triumph over the Hilltoppers.

Brandyn Hallquist had 15 points and Gavin Janson added 12 points for Glenwood City (1-1, 1-1).

Girls Basketball

Menomonie 55, Rice Lake 45

At Rice Lake, 15 points from Helen Chen led the way for the Mustangs in a Big Rivers win over the Warriors.

Bella Jacobsen scored seven points for the Mustangs (1-1, 1-1) while Sammy Jacobsen, Mary Bird and Mackenzie Bird each had six points.

Callie Karstens and Jordan Roethel had 11 points apiece for the Warriors (1-1, 0-1).

