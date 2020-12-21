Thursday, Friday and Saturday Roundup: Russo, Jenson and Bohl finish in double figures as Elk Mound boys basketball tops Augusta

Thomas Isenberger made 37 saves for the Mustangs.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Wis. Valley Union 1

At Stevens Point, the Sabers earned a victory in a scrimmage.

Sidney Polzin scored twice for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie while Emma-Lyn Stephenson and Addie Frenette each found the net in the win.

Caroline O’Dell made 22 saves in goal for the Sabers.

The game was ruled a scrimmage after only two of the three officials showed up for the game.

Girls Basketball Colfax 58, Durand 45

At Colfax, three players finished in double figures for the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Panthers.

Madison Barstad finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points while pulling down 12 rebounds and dishing out six assists for Colfax (3-3, 3-1). Addisyn Olson added 13 points and five rebounds and McKenna Shipman scored 12 points in the win. Bailey Bradford added eight points for the victorious Vikings.

Madisyn Kilboten and Leah Sabelko each had 12 points for Durand (4-2, 3-1).

