Thursday, Friday and Saturday Roundup: Russo, Jenson and Bohl finish in double figures as Elk Mound boys basketball tops Augusta

AUGUSTA — Three players finished with at least 12 points for the Elk Mound boys basketball team in a 58-39 nonconference win at Augusta on Friday evening.
Kaden Russo scored 15 points, Michael Jenson had 14 points and Ryan Bohl scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Elk Mound (2-4).
Brennan King led Augusta (0-4) with 14 points.
Eau Claire North 52, Menomonie 36
At Eau Claire North, the Huskies earned a Big Rivers win over the Mustangs.
Logan Hollinger scored nine points to lead the Mustangs (3-3, 2-2). Noah Feddersen added seven points while the trio of Zach Etzbach, Chayce Graff and Brock Thornton each had six points.
Chad Kron led all scorers with 27 points for the Huskies (2-0, 2-0).
Boys Hockey
Chippewa Falls 11, Menomonie 1
At Chippewa Falls, the Cardinals scored five goals in the first period of a Big Rivers win over the Mustangs.
Isaac Frenette netted a hat trick for Chi-Hi (1-0, 1-0) and Sawyer Bowe added two goals.
Evan Sisko scored in the second period for Menomonie (2-6, 0-3).
Thomas Isenberger made 37 saves for the Mustangs.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Wis. Valley Union 1
At Stevens Point, the Sabers earned a victory in a scrimmage.
Sidney Polzin scored twice for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie while Emma-Lyn Stephenson and Addie Frenette each found the net in the win.
Caroline O’Dell made 22 saves in goal for the Sabers.
The game was ruled a scrimmage after only two of the three officials showed up for the game.
Girls Basketball Colfax 58, Durand 45
At Colfax, three players finished in double figures for the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Panthers.
Madison Barstad finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points while pulling down 12 rebounds and dishing out six assists for Colfax (3-3, 3-1). Addisyn Olson added 13 points and five rebounds and McKenna Shipman scored 12 points in the win. Bailey Bradford added eight points for the victorious Vikings.
Madisyn Kilboten and Leah Sabelko each had 12 points for Durand (4-2, 3-1).
Local box scores and statewide results from Saturday's prep action.
Saturday
Wrestling
Wisconsin Rapids 52, Menomonie 24
At Wisconsin Rapids three Mustangs earned pinfall wins in a dual defeat.
Nick Haviland (170 pounds), Cody Kwak (220) and Girard Jones (285) all earned pinfall victories for the Mustangs with Haviland winning in the second period while Kwak and Jones earned their pins in the first period.
Brayten Casey won his matchup at 106 by forfeit.
Boys Basketball
Turtle Lake 53, Colfax 31
At Turtle Lake, the Lakers jumped out to a 32-14 halftime lead in a win over the Vikings (1-3).
Joel Humphrey and Brendan Strenke each scored 13 points for Turtle Lake (3-1).
Boys Hockey
Menomonie 10, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 2
At Menomonie, the Mustangs (3-6) earned a sizable nonconference victory.
Local box scores and statewide results from Thursday's prep action.
Thursday
Boys Basketball
Mondovi 74, Colfax 63
At Colfax, Caden Erickson had a big night in defeat for the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup with the Buffaloes.
Erickson led all scorers with 29 points and was one of three Vikings (1-2, 1-1) in double figures, joined by Drew Gibson with 12 points and Tristan Lenz with 11.
Jarod Falkner had a team-high 21 points for Mondovi (1-2, 1-1), who overcame a 39-33 halftime deficit.
