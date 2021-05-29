Thursday-Friday Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Imsande ties for fifth at Big Rivers Conference boys golf championships

Jack Redwine was 2-for-3 with a solo home run for the Old Abes. Vincent Trapani struck out 17 batters in six innings while scattering two hits and two walks to earn the win on the hill.

Softball

Superior 12-8, Menomonie 5-0

At Menomonie, the Spartans took both games of a doubleheader with the Mustangs by scores of 12-5 and 8-0.

Mackenzie Bird finished 3-for-4 with a double and run batted in for the Mustangs in the first game. Chesie McLaughlin was 3-for-5 with two home runs and five runs batted in for the Spartans while Indigo Fish added a home run and two RBIs. McLaughlin also struck out four in allowing one earned run in six innings.

Superior scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth to pull away to the shutout win in game two. Emma Raye homered and drove in two and Brooke Hendry was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in for the Spartans. Megan Buhrow had a hit and drew a walk for the Mustangs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0