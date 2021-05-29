Thursday-Friday Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Imsande ties for fifth at Big Rivers Conference boys golf championships

EAU CLAIRE — Grant Imsande capped the regular season by tying for fifth place to lead the Menomonie boys golf team at the Big Rivers Conference tournament and earned second team all-conference honors in the process.
Imsande shot a 39 to finish in a five-way tie for fifth place as Hudson's Bennett Swavely earned individual medalist honors for the tournament with a 35. As a team the Mustangs tied for sixth with Chippewa Falls at 182, just behind River Falls in fourth (178) and Eau Claire North in fifth (180).
Michael Maguire shot a 46, Sedric Yukel finished with a 48 and Wyatt Windsand shot a 49 to round out the scoring golfers for the Mustangs.
Imsande finished the season ranked 10th in the cumulative season individual standings with 43 points. Swavely earned Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year honors with 68 points and Eau Claire Memorial finished at the top of the team standings for the season with 46.5 points with Menomonie seventh at 15.
Friday
Baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Menomonie 0
At Eau Claire, the Old Abes prevailed in a low-scoring Big Rivers contest over the Mustangs.
Brigs Richartz had both of Menomonie's hits including a double.
Jack Redwine was 2-for-3 with a solo home run for the Old Abes. Vincent Trapani struck out 17 batters in six innings while scattering two hits and two walks to earn the win on the hill.
Softball
Superior 12-8, Menomonie 5-0
At Menomonie, the Spartans took both games of a doubleheader with the Mustangs by scores of 12-5 and 8-0.
Mackenzie Bird finished 3-for-4 with a double and run batted in for the Mustangs in the first game. Chesie McLaughlin was 3-for-5 with two home runs and five runs batted in for the Spartans while Indigo Fish added a home run and two RBIs. McLaughlin also struck out four in allowing one earned run in six innings.
Superior scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth to pull away to the shutout win in game two. Emma Raye homered and drove in two and Brooke Hendry was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in for the Spartans. Megan Buhrow had a hit and drew a walk for the Mustangs.