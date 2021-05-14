Thursday Prep Baseball Roundup: Pitching pushes Boyceville past Elk Mound to remain unbeaten atop Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings

ELK MOUND — Jacob Granley and Walker Retz teamed up to provide seven scoreless innings as the Boyceville baseball team blanked Elk Mound 6-0 on Thursday afternoon in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference battle.
Granley threw the first six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while scattering two hits and one walk. Retz relieved Granley and threw the final two innings with six strikeouts while allowing no hits or walks.
The offense provided plenty of run support at the plate and played errorless defense behind Granley and Retz in the victory. Connor Sempf opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning before the Bulldogs added two runs in the fourth and fifth and one in the seventh.
Sempf had three of the team's eight hits for the games and two runs batted in for the Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0). Granley added two hits of his own while Trett Joles scored three times. Retz, Chase Hollister and Dawson McRoberts each drove in a run with Hollister having a double.
Nate Lew and Avery Kaanta each had a hit for the Mounders (6-2, 4-2) with Kaanta roping a one-out double in the inning. Ryan Bohl struck out five while allowing five earned runs in five innings before Kaanta threw the final two innings, striking out three in allowing an unearned run.
Menomonie 9, Baldwin-Woodville 3
At Baldwin, a big day from Brigs Richartz helped the Mustangs earn their first victory.
Richartz had a team-high four hits including a grand slam in the seventh inning to break the game open for the Mustangs (1-6). Richartz also doubled and scored twice, Treysen Witt was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Lucas Smith had a pair of hits in the victory. Those runs came in support of starting pitcher Witt as he allowed no earned runs in five innings with a strikeout to earn the win.
Colfax 4, Durand 2
At Durand, the Vikings doubled up the Panthers in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Bryce Sikora was 3-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases to lead the charge for the Vikings (2-5, 2-3). Brian Tuschl and Dylyn Hiitola each had two hits with Hiitola driving in a run and doubling. Caden Erickson earned the win on the mound with a strong effort, striking out five while allowing one earned run across 5.1 innings of work.