Thursday Prep Baseball Roundup: Pitching pushes Boyceville past Elk Mound to remain unbeaten atop Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings

ELK MOUND — Jacob Granley and Walker Retz teamed up to provide seven scoreless innings as the Boyceville baseball team blanked Elk Mound 6-0 on Thursday afternoon in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference battle.

Granley threw the first six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while scattering two hits and one walk. Retz relieved Granley and threw the final two innings with six strikeouts while allowing no hits or walks.

The offense provided plenty of run support at the plate and played errorless defense behind Granley and Retz in the victory. Connor Sempf opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning before the Bulldogs added two runs in the fourth and fifth and one in the seventh.

Sempf had three of the team's eight hits for the games and two runs batted in for the Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0). Granley added two hits of his own while Trett Joles scored three times. Retz, Chase Hollister and Dawson McRoberts each drove in a run with Hollister having a double.

Nate Lew and Avery Kaanta each had a hit for the Mounders (6-2, 4-2) with Kaanta roping a one-out double in the inning. Ryan Bohl struck out five while allowing five earned runs in five innings before Kaanta threw the final two innings, striking out three in allowing an unearned run.