Thursday Prep Roundup: Colfax's Heidorn repeats as Dunn-St. Croix Conference cross country champion

DURAND — Molly Heidorn repeated as Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions by running to victory Thursday at the conference championship.
Heidorn navigated the course with a time of 20 minutes, 12.25 seconds to take first place with Glenwood City's Bella Simmons second (20:28.31) and Mondovi's Courtney Stadter third (20:32.25).
As a team the Vikings were second with 46 team points as Durand took the title with 42 points. Elk Mound was fifth (115) while Boyceville ran incomplete.
Ansley Olson finished in fifth for Colfax with a time of 21:09.23, Jasmine Best was ninth (22:01.74), Jaycey Bowe came home 15th and Jaclyn Olson was 24th as the scoring runners for the Vikings.
"We knew the girls had a fighting chance to win the meet and we ran our best race of the year," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "Durand was solid and beat us with their depth having seven before our five.
"Molly Heidorn was great again winning her second conference championship title over a great field. Molly is so consistent she is mentally and physically very strong. She just goes and competes."
Marley King took 16th to lead the Mounders, followed by Kyra Hadenfeldt (26th), Aleya Hadenfeldt (29th), Madison Lehman (34th) and Lilly Tanula (35th). Boyceville's Haylee Rasmussen completed the course in 22nd place for the Bulldogs. Rachel Montgomery (41st) and Shiloh Wheeldon (43rd) were the other finishers for the Bulldogs.
The Elk Mound boys took second in the team standings with 54 points, led by a pair of two-five finishers in Ian Hazen in fourth and Aiden Schiferl taking fifth. Hazen finished in 17:55.78 and Schiferl was fifth in 18:06.83 as Durand's Parker Schneider won the race with a time of 16:42.75. Trae Schaefer finished ninth (18:25.86), Carter Sundeen was 18th and Caleb Beskow came home 23rd as the Mounders were second to Spring Valley (43) for the top team position.
Noah Heidorn's time of 18:29.25 placed him 10th to lead Colfax, who was fifth as a team with 88 points — one point behind Durand (87) in fourth. Luke Blanchard was 16th, Jadent Buchholtz came home 21st, Jarod Loew finished 26th and Ashton Yarrington was 28th for the Vikings.
"The boys Dunn-St. Croix is very solid right now," Doucette said. "We thought we could finish fourth but Durand beat us by one. We are very excited about the future of our boys team if they can keep improving we could be in the thick of the race next year."
Boyceville's Nathan Corr ran to a 14th place finish to lead Boyceville as the Bulldogs ran incomplete.
Girls Tennis
Menomonie's Hastings, Evan and Kaufman fall at state
Haley Hastings and the team of Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman each fell in the opening round of their Division 1 state tournament matchups.
Hastings was defeated by Hudson's Sophia Jonas 6-1, 6-0 in singles competition while Evan and Kaufmann fell to the Kimberly team of Abby Osterman and Jean Marie Lorentz 6-0. 6-0.
Boys Soccer
Rice Lake 6, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Warriors picked up a Big Rivers Conference win over the Mustangs.
Jake Englebritson scored twice while Zach Holmstrom, Forst Grenier, Griffin Van Gilder and Ethan Peterson each had a goal for the Warriors.
Volleyball
Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 1
At Rice Lake, the Mustangs won a set in a Big Rivers Conference defeat to the Warriors.
Elmwood/Plum City 3, Colfax 2
At Elmwood, the Vikings fell in a five-set Dunn-St. Croix Conference defeat (25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 2-15).
Jeanette Hydukovich led the Vikings with 11 kills while Madison Barstad and Abigail Irwin added nine and six, respectively. Barstad and Jada Anderson had three solo blocks apiece and Anderson also had a team-best 21 digs for the Vikings. Maci Harvey (21), Brooklyn Stehling (13) and Irwin (12) were also among dig leaders.
Barstad and Stehling led the team in assists with 17 and 15, respectively.
Elk Mound 3, Durand 0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders swept the Panthers for a Dunn-St. Croix Conference triumph.
Glenwood City 3, Boyceville 0
At Glenwood City, the Hilltoppers topped the Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play (20-25, 13-25, 9-25).
