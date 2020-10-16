Thursday Prep Roundup: Colfax's Heidorn repeats as Dunn-St. Croix Conference cross country champion

DURAND — Molly Heidorn repeated as Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions by running to victory Thursday at the conference championship.

Heidorn navigated the course with a time of 20 minutes, 12.25 seconds to take first place with Glenwood City's Bella Simmons second (20:28.31) and Mondovi's Courtney Stadter third (20:32.25).

As a team the Vikings were second with 46 team points as Durand took the title with 42 points. Elk Mound was fifth (115) while Boyceville ran incomplete.

Ansley Olson finished in fifth for Colfax with a time of 21:09.23, Jasmine Best was ninth (22:01.74), Jaycey Bowe came home 15th and Jaclyn Olson was 24th as the scoring runners for the Vikings.

"We knew the girls had a fighting chance to win the meet and we ran our best race of the year," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "Durand was solid and beat us with their depth having seven before our five.

"Molly Heidorn was great again winning her second conference championship title over a great field. Molly is so consistent she is mentally and physically very strong. She just goes and competes."