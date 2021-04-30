Thursday Prep Roundup: Elk Mound track and field sweeps team titles at opening quad in Boyceville

The Elk Mound track and field team finished first place in both boys and girls competition at the Dunn-St. Croix Conference opening quad hosted by Boyceville.
The boys team finished with 90 points with Boyceville third (52) and Colfax fourth (46) while the girls scored 119 points to take the top spot with the Vikings second (70.5) and Bulldogs fourth (16.5).
Elk Mound had a bevy of event victors including sweeping two relays as the girls 3,200-meter team of Madison Lehman, Kyra Hadenfeldt, Kayden Nielson and Marley King was successful, as was the boys squad of Trae Schaefer, Aiden Schiferl, Ian Hazen and Carter Sundeen. The girls 400 team of Kennedy Pritchard, Olivia Schreiber, Lydia LEvra and Aleya Hadenfeldt took first, as did the boys team of Spencer Wolf, Logan Schultz, Ethan Levra and Braden Pederson.
Individually a host of Mounder athletes scored wins as Alex Johnson (110 hurdles and triple jump), Pritchard (100), Hazen (1,600), Jillian Schlewitz (300 hurdles), Jack Gabert (300 hurdles), Cason Pederson (800), Lydia Levra (200), Schiferl (3,200), Korbin Verdon (high jump), Gabe Schuetz (pole vault) and Schreiber (triple jump) won.
Molly Heidorn was strong in the distance races for Colfax, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 events while teammate Max Knutson won the 100 and 200 sprints. Nathan Hydukovich (400), Jeanette Hydukovich (discus), Kennedy Shane (shot put) and Thomas Drees (shot put) were also victorious for the Vikings.
Shiloh Wheeldon (100 hurdles), Halee Rasmussen (high jump), Daryl Stai (pole vault), Caden Wold (long jump) and the girls 1,600 relay each finished in first place for the host Bulldogs.
Baseball
Hudson 13-13, Menomonie 0-0
At Hudson, the Raiders earned a pair of 13-0 wins in five innings over the Mustangs.
Andrew Vanasse had both hits for the Mustangs in game one as an eight-run second inning set the tone for the Raiders. Jake Busson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two runs batted in and a double for the Raiders.
Vanasse doubled in the second game while Lucas Smith had a hit and a stolen base for the Mustangs (0-2, 0-2). Busson added three more hits and three RBIs in game two.
Boyceville 21, Glenwood City 4 (5 inn.)
At Glenwood City, the Bulldogs bashed 16 hits in a win over the Hilltoppers.
Walker Retz had a team-high three hits including a home run and two doubles while driving in four in the victory. Connor Sempf was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a double, Jacob Granley had two hits including a triple and three runs scored, Ira Bialzik had a double amongst his 2-for-3 day with two runs scored and two RBIs and Trett Joles drove in four and scored three runs.
Brady Helland struck out six while allowing one earned runs in four innings before Trevor Hollister struck out the side in the fifth for Boyceville (2-0, 2-0).
Elk Mound 19, Mondovi 8
At Mondovi, the Mounders scored all 19 runs in the final three innings of a win over the Buffaloes.
Nate Lew finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, four runs batted in, two walks and a double to lead the hit parade for the Mounders. Jerome Delikowski had two hits including a double and four runs batted in while Brett Rosenthal, Avery Kaanta and Joseph Javanovich each plated a run.
Ryan Bohl pitched 5.1 innings, striking out eight and allowed an unearned run to pick up the win.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 26-18, Menomonie 2-5
At Chippewa Falls, the Cardinals swept a doubleheader from the Mustangs by scores of 26-2 and 18-5 with both wins coming in five innings.
Lydia Kistner had two hits in game one for the Mustangs as the Cardinals scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Mackenzie Bird was 3-for-3 in game two with a pair of doubles for Menomonie (0-2, 0-2).
Mondovi 4, Elk Mound 2
At Elk Mound, the Buffaloes doubled up the Mounders.
McKenna Diermeier stuck out 11 batters in the circle for Elk Mound (1-1, 1-1) and helped her own cause at the plate with two hits, two runs scored and a double.
Mondovi scored three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good.
Elmwood/Plum City 14, Colfax 5
At Colfax, the Wolves earned a victory over the Vikings.
Jada Anderson led Colfax (0-2, 0-2) with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with a triple and run batted in while Bailey Bradford had a triple and RBI of her own. Marissa Harmon and Jaida Riley also had RBIs for the Vikings.
A three-run four helped the Vikings cut the deficit to 5-3 before Elmwood/Plum City scored four in the top of the fifth.
Boys Golf
Brice shoots 51 for Colfax/Elk Mound in Durand
At Durand, Zane Brice led the way for the Colfax/Elk Mound co-op at Rolling Greens Golf Course.
Brice shot a 51 to finish seven as Colfax/Elk Mound was tied with Glenwood City for third place in the team standings, each scoring a 223. Riley Krall had a 55, Jace Acker finished with a 67 and Matt Hanson had a 60 as the other scoring golfers for the team.
Durand was first as a team with a 180 and Dawson Kurth shot a 40 to earn medalist honors for the Panthers.
Track and Field—Colfax, Elk Mound at Boyceville, 4 p.m.