Thursday Prep Roundup: Elk Mound track and field sweeps team titles at opening quad in Boyceville

At Elk Mound, the Buffaloes doubled up the Mounders.

McKenna Diermeier stuck out 11 batters in the circle for Elk Mound (1-1, 1-1) and helped her own cause at the plate with two hits, two runs scored and a double.

Mondovi scored three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good.

Elmwood/Plum City 14, Colfax 5

At Colfax, the Wolves earned a victory over the Vikings.

Jada Anderson led Colfax (0-2, 0-2) with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with a triple and run batted in while Bailey Bradford had a triple and RBI of her own. Marissa Harmon and Jaida Riley also had RBIs for the Vikings.

A three-run four helped the Vikings cut the deficit to 5-3 before Elmwood/Plum City scored four in the top of the fifth.

Boys Golf

Brice shoots 51 for Colfax/Elk Mound in Durand

At Durand, Zane Brice led the way for the Colfax/Elk Mound co-op at Rolling Greens Golf Course.