Thursday Prep Roundup: Four score as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey tops Black River Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team put 57 shots in net against Black River Falls in a 57-14 win on Thursday evening.

Sidney Polzin scored the first two goals of the game before Brianna Buonincontro, Emma-Lyn Stephenson and Joey Schemenauer each lit the lamp in the win for the Sabers (6-4-1).

Caroline O'Dell stopped 12 shots in net against the Tigers.

Girls Basketball

Rice Lake 58, Menomonie 48

At Menomonie, the Warriors earned a Big Rivers win over the Mustangs.

Emma Mommsen led Menomonie (6-5, 4-4) with 15 points and Helen Chen added 13.

Jordan Roethel scored 14 points for the Warriors (9-7, 4-4).

Elk Mound 71, Spring Valley 31

At Elk Mound, the Mounders outscored the Cardinals 39-11 after halftime in a Dunn-St. Croix win.

Stella Rhude had 21 points as one of four Elk Mound (7-5, 7-2) players to finish in double figures. Brooke Emery and Tori Blaskowski each scored 12 points and Madisyn Mohr had 10 in the win.

Mara Ducklow scored 17 points for the Cardinals (8-3, 8-1).

