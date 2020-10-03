Thursday Prep Roundup: Menomonie girls golf advances to Division 1 sectionals

NEW RICHMOND — The Menomonie girls golf team shot a 466 to finish in fourth place and advance to sectionals on Thursday at a Division 1 regional hosted at New Richmond Golf Course.

The Mustangs earned the final team advancement position, 11 strokes in front of Chippewa Falls for fourth as New Richmond (348), Hudson (362) and River Falls (380) also moved on.

Lauren Kado led the way for Menomonie with a 106, a score good for 16th individually overall. Kira Nevin shot a 112, Lauren McNally finished with a 119 and Addi Sobota carded a 129 to round out the scoring golfers for the team.

New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall shot a 74 to earn individual medalist honors with Hudson's Paige Hillman second at 81.

Sectionals take place Monday at Hiawatha Golf Club in Tomah.

Volleyball

Elk Mound 3, Spring Valley 0

At Elk Mound, the Mounders won in straight sets over the Cardinals (25-7, 25-17, 25-19) in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference battle.

Elk Mound (5-1) defeated the Cardinals in straight sets early in the week on Tuesday (25-8, 25-18, 25-10).

