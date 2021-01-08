Thursday Prep Roundup: Seven wrestlers finish 2-0 for Menomonie at Chippewa Falls triangular

CHIPPEWA HERALD — Seven wrestlers finished 2-0 for the Menomonie wrestling team on Thursday at a triangular hosted by Chippewa Falls.

Brayten Casey (106 pounds), Zach Evenson (120), Kellan Aure (132), Blane Keyes (152), Brady Thompson (182), Cody Kwak (220) and Girard Jones (285) each were victorious in their two matches for the day.

Overall the Mustangs fell to Tomah 42-35 in a tough battle with the Timberwolves before besting the Cardinals 47-27 to improve Menomonie's record in Big Rivers Conference duals to 3-1.

"Very pleased how are kids came back strong and put together a full dual meet to get our conference record to 3-1," Menomonie coach Ray Paul said of the win over Chi-Hi in an email. "A lot of kids stepped up and wrestled for extra team points. Can’t be more pleased how how our team is beginning to mesh together and have each other’s backs. It’s a good time of the year to step up and start wrestling with more confidence."

Jones entered the week ranked fourth in the state in Division 1 at 285 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online State Poll while Casey was 10th at 106 and Aure was an honorable mention at 132 for the Mustangs.

Girls Basketball

Colfax 66, Boyceville 29