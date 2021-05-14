Thursday Prep Softball Roundup: Four-run fourth helps Elk Mound push past Boyceville

ELK MOUND — Four runs in the bottom of the fourth put the Elk Mound softball team in front for good as the Mounders earned a 7-5 Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory over Boyceville on Thursday afternoon.

Boyceville took its first lead of the game in the top of the fourth with two runs to go in front 3-2 but the home team had a response with a four spot.

McKenna Diermeier was 1-for-1 with two walks and was a terror on the basepaths with five of her team's six stolen bases. Diermeier also struck out 13 batters in the circle while allowing four earned runs in a complete-game victory. Morgyn Hallum and Hannah Larson added RBIs with Larson stealing one base for the Mounders (6-5, 4-2).

Ella Holden drilled a home run for the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3) and had two runs batted in. Olivia Ponrath and Mya Lagerstrom also each drove in two runs and Libby Bygd was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Eau Claire North 4, Menomonie 3

At Eau Claire, the Huskies edged the Mustangs by the slimmest of margins in a Big Rivers battle.

Cece Behrend doubled and scored a run and Morgan Reckin had two hits for the Mustangs.

Durand 4, Colfax 3