Thursday Prep Softball Roundup: Four-run fourth helps Elk Mound push past Boyceville

ELK MOUND — Four runs in the bottom of the fourth put the Elk Mound softball team in front for good as the Mounders earned a 7-5 Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory over Boyceville on Thursday afternoon.
Boyceville took its first lead of the game in the top of the fourth with two runs to go in front 3-2 but the home team had a response with a four spot.
McKenna Diermeier was 1-for-1 with two walks and was a terror on the basepaths with five of her team's six stolen bases. Diermeier also struck out 13 batters in the circle while allowing four earned runs in a complete-game victory. Morgyn Hallum and Hannah Larson added RBIs with Larson stealing one base for the Mounders (6-5, 4-2).
Ella Holden drilled a home run for the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3) and had two runs batted in. Olivia Ponrath and Mya Lagerstrom also each drove in two runs and Libby Bygd was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Eau Claire North 4, Menomonie 3
At Eau Claire, the Huskies edged the Mustangs by the slimmest of margins in a Big Rivers battle.
Cece Behrend doubled and scored a run and Morgan Reckin had two hits for the Mustangs.
Durand 4, Colfax 3
At Arkansaw, the Panthers scored the final four runs of a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory.
McKenna Shipman had two hits and a run batted in to lead the Vikings. Anna Geissler doubled and drove in one while Jada Anderson had a hit, run scored and run batted in. Geissler struck out three and walked none while allowing four earned runs in six innings in the circle.
Madisyn Kilboten had three hits including two doubles for Durand.