Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Colfax, Boyceville softball win playoff openers

The Colfax and Boyceville softball teams were victorious in their respective Division 4 playoff openers on Wednesday as the Vikings bested Eau Claire Regis 10-3 while Boyceville thumped Spring Valley 13-6.
Jada Anerson and Bailey Bradford each had three hits for the victorious Vikings. Anderson scored twice and Bradford did as well and had a double. ALexis Schindler was 2-for-4 with two tripled and drove in a run. Ella Peterson and McKenna Shipman each had two hits and drove in three runs as Colfax scored six times in the sixth inning to grab the early advantage.
Anna Geissler struck out 12 batters in seven innings while scattering six hits, one walk and three earned runs in the circle.
Tuesday
Baseball
River Falls 11, Menomonie 1 (6 inn.)
At River Falls, the Wildcats scored at least two runs in five of the six innings in a Big Rivers victory.
Brigs Richartz doubled, tripled and drove in the lone run of the game for the Mustangs (3-15, 0-11). Treyson Witt had a hit and scored in the third inning for Menomonie.
Boyceville 8, Durand 0
At Durand, the Bulldogs concluded Dunn-St. Croix action with a shutout over the Panthers.
Connor Sempf was 2-for-5 with two runs batted in, Jacob Granley had two hits and an RBI and Braden Roemhild was 2-for-3 and scored twice in the win for Boyceville (15-1, 13-1). Trett Joles homered and Walker Retz tripled with two runs batted in as the Bulldogs scored four runs in the fourth inning.
Granley struck out 10 in five scoreless innings before Chase Hollister and Joles tossed scoreless innings.
Fall Creek 6, Elk Mound 4
At Elk Mound, the Crickets earned a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Mounders.
Avery Kaanta was 2-for-4 while Jerome Delikowski and Ben Heath each drove in a run for the Mounders (12-4, 10-4).
Softball
Elk Mound 3, Durand 2
At Elk Mound, McKenna Diermeier had a big game as the Mounders edged the Panthers.
Diermeier homered at the plate while striking out six and scattering four hits and four walks across seven innings with one earned run allowed in the win for Elk Mound (12-8, 10-4).
Hannah Larson and Kallee Rhude each drove in a run in the victory.
Track and Field
Colfax's Heidorn wins three events at DSC Championships
At Colfax, Molly Heidorn won three events for the hometown Vikings at the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championships.
Heidorn was fastest in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:29.21, the 1,600 in 5:31.32 and the 3,200 in 10:00.58 in a dominant day for the sophomore. Thomas Drees was also victorious for the Vikings by winning the shot put with a top toss of 45-feet, 8-inches and the boys 1,600 relay team won in 3:36.92. Max Knudson (300 hurdles) and Noah Heidorn (800) were second individually in their respective races for Colfax while the Jeanette Hydukovich and Kennedy Shane finished 2-3 in the shot put and second and fifth, respectively, in the discus.
Ashton Yarrington and Mark Sonnentag were third and fifth, respectively, in the 3,200 and Nathan Hydkovich was third in the 400. Knudson (100), Jazmine Best (3,200) and Alex Swanson (discus) were fourth in their events while Nick Jensen (discus) and Yarrington (1,600) were fifth.
Elk Mound won two relay titles with the boys 3,200 team of Ian Hazen, Aiden Schiferl, Trae Schaefer and Cason Pederson winning in 9:19.58 while the girls 400 team of Aleya Hadenfeldt, Lydia Levra, Olivia Schreiber and Kennedy Pritchard won in 52.82. Alex Johnson and Jack Gabert were second and fourth, respectively, in the 110 hurdles while Hazen and Schiferl were second and fourth in the 1,600. Trae Schaefer and Jesse Moyer finished 2-4 in the 3,200 and Schreiber earned a runner-up spot in the triple jump.
Levra and Hadenfeldt were third and fifth, respectively, in the 200 while Kate Mohr and Korbin Verdon were each third in the high jump. Three Mounder relays earned third-place finishes as the boys 800 (Braedon Pederson, Verdon, Spencer Wolf, Logan Schultz), girls 3,200 (Madison Lehman, Marcede Rothbauer, Kyra Hadenfeldt and Kayden Neilson) and boys 1,600 (Antonio Meyer, Ethan Levra, AJ Miller, Schultz) placed well. Two girls relays were fourth with the 800 (Carly Mohr, Kate Mohr, Lehman, Jillian Schlewitz) and Pederson (100, long jump), Gabert (300 hurdles), Grace Roder (shot put) and the boys 400 relay of Copper Reese, Alex Woodford, Schultz and Ethan Levra were each fifth.
Haylee Rasmussen leaped to victory for Boyceville in the triple jump with a top lead of 31-0.5 with teammate Abbygail Schlough in third place. Rasussen was also runner-up in the high jump while Caden Wold (long jump) and the girls 1,600 relay team of Emma Gruenhagen, Shiloh Wheeldon, Rasussen and Jaden Stevens were each third.
Peter Wheeldon (300 hurdles) and Schlough (pole vault) were each fourth while Gruenhagen (400) and Shiloh Wheeldon (300 hurdles) grabbed fifth-place finishes.
Mondovi won the boys team title with 145 points, followed by Elk Mound (123.5) in second, Colfax (78) in sixth and Boyceville (14) in eighth. Mondovi also won the girls title with 163.5 points as Elk Mound (81) was third, Colfax (66) came home fifth and Boyceville (55) was sixth.