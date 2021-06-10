Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Colfax, Boyceville softball win playoff openers

At Colfax, Molly Heidorn won three events for the hometown Vikings at the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championships.

Heidorn was fastest in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:29.21, the 1,600 in 5:31.32 and the 3,200 in 10:00.58 in a dominant day for the sophomore. Thomas Drees was also victorious for the Vikings by winning the shot put with a top toss of 45-feet, 8-inches and the boys 1,600 relay team won in 3:36.92. Max Knudson (300 hurdles) and Noah Heidorn (800) were second individually in their respective races for Colfax while the Jeanette Hydukovich and Kennedy Shane finished 2-3 in the shot put and second and fifth, respectively, in the discus.

Ashton Yarrington and Mark Sonnentag were third and fifth, respectively, in the 3,200 and Nathan Hydkovich was third in the 400. Knudson (100), Jazmine Best (3,200) and Alex Swanson (discus) were fourth in their events while Nick Jensen (discus) and Yarrington (1,600) were fifth.