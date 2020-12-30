Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Demarce scores four goals as Menomonie boys hockey routs River Falls

Tanner Demarce tallied four goals and added an assist for the Menomonie boys hockey team in an 8-1 Big Rivers Conference victory over River Falls on Tuesday.

Demarce scored twice in the first period in helping the Mustangs (5-7, 1-4) take a 4-1 lead after the first. Demarce added one goal in the second and third period. Sedric Yukel, Grant Imsande, Jace Gilbertson and Jaxson Platter also found the net in the victory. Imsande assisted on four goals while Evan Sisko and Brigs Richartz each had two assists.

Thomas Isenberger stopped 18 shots in net.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Northland Pines 1

At Eagle River, three goals in the first period helped the Sabers win for the second time in as many days.

Sidney Polzin, Addie Frenette and Paige Steinmetz each scored in the first period for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (3-0) and Ella Ausman added a goal in the second period.

Caroline O'Dell stopped 27 shots in goal for the Sabers.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Western Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Boys Basketball