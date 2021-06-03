Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys track and field wins five events at Big Rivers Conference Tune-up

The Menomonie boys track and field team won five events overall on Wednesday at the Big Rivers Conference Tune-Up meet hosted by the Mustangs on Wednesday.

Jayden Williams won the triple jump with a top jump of 44-feet, 7.25-inches to lead a strong day for the boys jumpers. Robert Mikesell and Carter Giesking were third and fifth, respectively, in the event while Mikesell won the high jump with a 5-8 and Josh Boyette was third. William Ockler finished first in the 200-meter dash in 22.60 seconds while the 400 relay team of Brooks Brewer, Larry Rehberg, Kellan Aure and Andrew Schafer won in 44.65 and the 800 team of Ockler, Steele Schaefer, Brock Thornton and Kaleb Kazmarek was victorious in 1:31.64.

Angel Infante finished second in the 110 hurdles with Giesking taking second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110. Williams and Boyette were second and third, respectively, in the long jump while Kazmarek was runner-up in the pole vault with Dylan Norby and Graeme Strong tying for fifth. Max Hildebrandt was second in the shot put and discus to anchor the throwers.

The boys 1,600 relay of Carter Davis, Logan McCoy, Ben Hecker and Ethan Phillips was third, as was Brewer in the 100 and Patrick Schwartz in the 1,600 with Jude Ogden fifth. Thornton (200) and Davis (800) also landed fifth-place finishes in their respective events.