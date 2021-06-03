Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys track and field wins five events at Big Rivers Conference Tune-up

The Menomonie boys track and field team won five events overall on Wednesday at the Big Rivers Conference Tune-Up meet hosted by the Mustangs on Wednesday.
Jayden Williams won the triple jump with a top jump of 44-feet, 7.25-inches to lead a strong day for the boys jumpers. Robert Mikesell and Carter Giesking were third and fifth, respectively, in the event while Mikesell won the high jump with a 5-8 and Josh Boyette was third. William Ockler finished first in the 200-meter dash in 22.60 seconds while the 400 relay team of Brooks Brewer, Larry Rehberg, Kellan Aure and Andrew Schafer won in 44.65 and the 800 team of Ockler, Steele Schaefer, Brock Thornton and Kaleb Kazmarek was victorious in 1:31.64.
Angel Infante finished second in the 110 hurdles with Giesking taking second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110. Williams and Boyette were second and third, respectively, in the long jump while Kazmarek was runner-up in the pole vault with Dylan Norby and Graeme Strong tying for fifth. Max Hildebrandt was second in the shot put and discus to anchor the throwers.
The boys 1,600 relay of Carter Davis, Logan McCoy, Ben Hecker and Ethan Phillips was third, as was Brewer in the 100 and Patrick Schwartz in the 1,600 with Jude Ogden fifth. Thornton (200) and Davis (800) also landed fifth-place finishes in their respective events.
Isabella Jacobsen and Alexis Anderson earned victories to lead the way for the Mustang girls team. Jacobsen set the pace in the 1,600 with a time of 5:12.78 as Madeline Palmer was third while Alexis Anderson won the pole vault with a height of 8-0 and Claire Ngo tied for third. Ali Ruch, Brooklyn Hoff, Jacobsen and Julia Skorczewski teamed up to take second in the 1,600 relay while the 400 team of Anderson, Rebekah Oehler, Isabelle Kolek and Paige Ferguson was third.
Emmalee Rockwell, Marlena Weghor and MyKenna Mogen finished 3-4-5 in the 100 hurdles while Mommsen and Melody Greenwood were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the high jump. Jordan Buttke was fourth in the shot put and the trio of Ruch (800), Rockwell (300 hurdles) and Oehler (triple jump) were fifth in their respective events.
Boys Golf
Maguire leads Menomonie at Division 1 regionals
At Superior, Michael Maguire shot an 80 to finish 21st in leading the Mustangs at a Division 1 regional.
Maguire's score was one stroke off the final individual advancement score of 79 by Superior's Jamin Durfee. Grant Imsande shot an 88 to tie for 30th, Sam Dahms tied for 32nd with an 89 and Sedric Yukel carded a 94 to take 37th as the scoring golfers for the Mustangs.
Menomonie was eighth in team scoring with a 351 as Eau Claire Memorial (290) was first while Eau Claire Memorial's Will Schlitz shot a 68 to earn medalist honors.
Tuesday
Boys Golf
Elk Mound/Colfax's Acker ties for 24th
At Trempealeau, Jace Acker shot a 94 to tie for 24th place at a Division 2 regionals.
Acker led the way for Elk Mound/Colfax, which finished 10th as a team with a 406 as Black River Falls (336) was first.
Riley Krall shot a 98, Luke Blanchard finished with a 105 and Zane Brice carded a 109 to round out the scorers for the co-op. Black River Falls' Evan Anderson and Mike Antonelli each shot a 77 to share medalist honors.
Girls Soccer
Menomonie 4, Chippewa Falls 2
At Menomonie, the Mustangs doubled up the Cardinals for a Big Rivers win to end a four-game winless streak.
Mia Smith scored three times for the Mustangs (6-3-2, 4-3-2) and Kiana Frank added a goal while Samantha Jacobsen had an assist.
Baseball
Rice Lake 6, Menomonie 2
At Rice Lake, a three-run sixth gave the Warriors some breathing room in a Big Rivers win.
Brigs Richartz doubled and drove in two for the Mustangs (3-13, 0-9). Easton Stone homered as a part of a 3-for-3 day with four runs batted in for the Warriors.
Mondovi 15, Colfax 0 (4 inn.)
At Mondovi, the Buffaloes had 12 hits in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Jamison Flatland was 2-for-2 with a double and Hunter Rebak added a two-base hit of his own for the Vikings (5-10, 5-7). Austin Remington homered and drove in five for Mondovi.
Spring Valley 2, Boyceville 1
At Spring Valley, the Cardinals scored a walk-off win over the Bulldogs.
Trett Joles and Connor Sempf each doubled and Trevor Hollister drove in the lone run of the game for the Bulldogs (12-1, 10-1) in the top of the first inning.
Softball
Rice Lake 5, Menomonie 3
At Menomonie, the Warriors edged the Mustangs in a Big Rivers battle.
Mackenzie Bird doubled and drove in one while Morgan Reckin added a double of her own for the Mustangs (3-14, 1-8). Adrianna Young had a home run for the Warriors.
Boyceville 8, Spring Valley 1
At Spring Valley, the Bulldogs thumped the Cardinals in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Ella Holden blasted a home run and drove in three for Boyceville (8-9, 5-6). Hannah Dunn added two hits, Kady Grambow doubled and Dunn and Madison Andrews each scored twice in the win. Holden struck out three while allowing one unearned run for the victory.
Mondovi 5, Colfax 3
At Mondovi, the Buffaloes defeated the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix clash.
Ella Peterson was 2-for-4 with a double and run batted in for the Vikings (3-9, 3-9).