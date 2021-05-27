Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Winsand ties for eighth to lead Menomonie boys golf in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wyatt Winsand shot a 39 to tie for eighth place in leading the Menomonie boys golf squad in a Big Rivers Conference event on Wednesday at Lake Wissota Golf.
Winsand was even with Eau Claire Memorial’s Ben Christenson and Hudson’s Benjamin Pendleton for eighth as the Mustangs tied for sixth as a team with a 171, even with Rice Lake and one point behind Chippewa Falls and River Falls (170) for fourth and two points back of Eau Claire North (169) for third.
Grant Imsande shot a 41 to tie for 11th, Michael Maguire finished with a 42 and Sam Dahms shot a 49 to round out the scoring golfers for the Mustangs.
Eau Claire Memorial won the team title with a 150 with Hudson second (160) as Eau Claire Memorial’s Will Schlitz and Hudson’s Bennett Swavely tying for medalist honors with a 36.
Softball
Colfax 9, Boyceville 0
At Boyceville, the Vikings blanked the Bulldogs for a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Anna Geissler struck out five in seven scoreless innings in the circle for the Vikings.
Jada Anderson, Bailey Bradford, Ella Peterson and Mallory Field each had two hits at the plate for Colfax. Bradford scored two runs, Peterson crossed plate three runs with a triple, Mallory Field drove in two and Anderson doubled while Alexis Schindler was 1-for-3 with a triple and three runs batted in.
Libby Bygd was 3-for-3 with a stolen base and Ella Holden had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Baseball
Boyceville 13, Colfax 0 At Boyceville, a nine-run fourth inning broke open a Dunn-St. Croix win for the Bulldogs.
Walker Retz homered as a part of a 3-for-4 day with two runs scored and five runs batted in for the Bulldogs. Connor Sempf and Trevor Hollister were each 3-for-4 with a combined five runs scored and Jacob Granley doubled and drove in two. Sempf and Chase Hollister teamed up to strike out 12 batters while scattering three hits and one walk in five innings.
Caden Erickson was 2-for-2 for the Vikings.
Tuesday
Boys Tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7,
Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Old Abes won a Big Rivers dual against the Mustangs.
The tightest matchups for the day came in doubles competition where Menomonie’s No. 3 team of Austin Gjestson and Brady Goodman fell to Grant Johnson and Gavin Sorensen 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 and the No. 3 tea of Kai Wei Chen and Joaquin Gamez was defeated by Jackson Seyling and Sam Prasher 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 10,
Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Old Abes blanked the Mustangs in a Big Rivers win.
Lucas Smith and Lane Lowrey each had a hit for Menomonie.
Dylan O’Connell and Roman Trapani teamed up to strike out 12 batters in the shutout for the Old Abes.
Colfax 3, Glenwood City 0
At Colfax, the Vikings shut out the Hilltoppers for a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Drew Gibson struck out 14 batters in 5.2 innings pitched in victory for the Vikings. Caden Erickson was 2-for-3 with four stolen bases and Hunter Rebak had two hits and two runs batted in.
Spring Valley 3, Elk Mound 2
At Spring Valley, the Cardinals earned a walk-off Dunn-St. Croix victory over the Mounders.
Nate Lew was 2-for-3 with a run scored and run batted in for Elk Mound. Kaden Russo pitched well in defeat with a pair of strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.
Boyceville 14,
Elmwood/Plum City 2
At Elmwood, the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten with a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Walker Retz was 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and two doubles, Trett Joles had three hits, three runs scored and a double, Ira Bialzik was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and Braden Roemhild had two hits, a run scored and run batted in.
Trevor Hollister struck out nine while allowing one earned run in five innings to secure the win for the Bulldogs.
Softball
Glenwood City 12, Colfax 8
At Colfax, the Hilltoppers topped the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix battle.
Marissa Harmon and Anna Geissler had three hits apiece with Harmon scoring three runs and Geissler doubling twice. Jada Anderson had two hits and scored twice and Ella Peterson doubled and drove in a run for the Vikings.
Elk Mound 20,
Spring Valley 4 (3 inn.)
At Spring Valley, 13 runs in the second inning helped power the Mounders in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
McKenna Diermeier, Lauren Garnett and Kallee Rhude each had two hits to lead the hit parade for Elk Mound. Diermeier and Rhude each doubled and had three runs batted in apiece and Stella Rhude added two runs batted in.
Issie Hollister struck out four while allowing two earned runs in three innings.
Boyceville 8,
Elmwood/Plum City 4
At Elmwood, the Bulldogs doubled up the Wolves in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Madison Andrews, Hannah Dunn, Olivia Ponath and Hailey Hellendrung each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Kady Grambow drove in two runs, Hellendrung plated three runs and Mya Lagerstrom scored twice while Ella Holden struck out nine in a complete-game victory.
Boys Golf
Colfax/Elk Mound third at Dunn-St. Croix tourney
At Durand, the Colfax/Elk Mound co-op was third as a team at the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship at the Rolling Greens Golf Course.
The co-op scored 418 as Durand (333) was first, Glenwood City (401) was second and Mondovi (441) took fourth. Luke Blanchard shot a 94 for Colfax/Elk Mound to lead the team, followed by Riley Krall (103), Zane Brice (106) and Jace Acker (115).
Durand’s Charlie Brenner and Simon Bauer each shot 82 to finish tied for first. Durand earned the season team championship with Dawson Kurth earning league player of the year honors.
Colfax/Elk Mound finished third in the season standings.