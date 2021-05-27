Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Winsand ties for eighth to lead Menomonie boys golf in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wyatt Winsand shot a 39 to tie for eighth place in leading the Menomonie boys golf squad in a Big Rivers Conference event on Wednesday at Lake Wissota Golf.

Winsand was even with Eau Claire Memorial’s Ben Christenson and Hudson’s Benjamin Pendleton for eighth as the Mustangs tied for sixth as a team with a 171, even with Rice Lake and one point behind Chippewa Falls and River Falls (170) for fourth and two points back of Eau Claire North (169) for third.

Grant Imsande shot a 41 to tie for 11th, Michael Maguire finished with a 42 and Sam Dahms shot a 49 to round out the scoring golfers for the Mustangs.

Eau Claire Memorial won the team title with a 150 with Hudson second (160) as Eau Claire Memorial’s Will Schlitz and Hudson’s Bennett Swavely tying for medalist honors with a 36.

Softball

Colfax 9, Boyceville 0

At Boyceville, the Vikings blanked the Bulldogs for a Dunn-St. Croix win.

Anna Geissler struck out five in seven scoreless innings in the circle for the Vikings.