Tuesday Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: Parker's 20 points leads Menomonie past Superior in quarterfinals

MENOMONIE — Twenty points from DeVauntaye Parker helped the Menomonie boys basketball team pull away for a 63-56 victory over Superior on Tuesday in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal contest.
The win advanced the fourth-seeded Mustangs to Friday's semifinals to meet top seed River Falls.
Parker led all scorers with 20 points for Menomonie (11-11), followed by 16 points from Brock Thornton and 13 points by Zach Etzbach.
Draden Jensen and Kaden Kimmes had 11 points apiece for the Spartans (8-8).
Elk Mound 61, Osseo-Fairchild 45
At Elk Mound, the Mounders had three players in double figures as a part of a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win against the Thunder.
Kaden Russo had a game-high 19 points for the Mounders (15-8) to go with four steals and three assists. Ben Heath scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ryan Bartig had 10 points and a pair of steals and Ryan Bohl and Michael Jenson had eight points apiece in the win. Elk Mound advanced to play at second-seeded St. Croix Falls on Friday.
Garrett Koxlien scored 13 points for the Thunder (5-13).
Colfax 75, Augusta 54
At Colfax, a big night from Caden Erickson powered the Vikings past the Beavers in Division 4 regional quarterfinal action.
Erickson led the way for Colfax (7-11) with a game-best 26 points and was joined in double figures by Elijah Entzminger with 11 points. Tanner Hoffman scored eight points and Tristan Lenz added seven in the win as the Vikings advanced to meet top-seeded Fall Creek in Friday's semifinals.
Brennan King scored nine points for Augusta (4-18).
Webster 64, Boyceville 37
At Webster, the Bulldogs fell to the Tigers (16-5) in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Connor Sempf led Boyceville (1-21) with 16 points and Walker Retz added 14.