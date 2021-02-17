Tuesday Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: Parker's 20 points leads Menomonie past Superior in quarterfinals

MENOMONIE — Twenty points from DeVauntaye Parker helped the Menomonie boys basketball team pull away for a 63-56 victory over Superior on Tuesday in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal contest.

The win advanced the fourth-seeded Mustangs to Friday's semifinals to meet top seed River Falls.

Parker led all scorers with 20 points for Menomonie (11-11), followed by 16 points from Brock Thornton and 13 points by Zach Etzbach.

Draden Jensen and Kaden Kimmes had 11 points apiece for the Spartans (8-8).

Elk Mound 61, Osseo-Fairchild 45

At Elk Mound, the Mounders had three players in double figures as a part of a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win against the Thunder.

Kaden Russo had a game-high 19 points for the Mounders (15-8) to go with four steals and three assists. Ben Heath scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ryan Bartig had 10 points and a pair of steals and Ryan Bohl and Michael Jenson had eight points apiece in the win. Elk Mound advanced to play at second-seeded St. Croix Falls on Friday.

Garrett Koxlien scored 13 points for the Thunder (5-13).

Colfax 75, Augusta 54