Tuesday Prep Roundup: Colfax boys basketball rallies past Spring Valley

COLFAX — The Colfax boys basketball team trailed at the break but rallied to earn a 53-51 win over Spring Valley on Tuesday in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.

Caden Erickson and Drew Gibson had 13 points apiece for the Vikings (3-4, 3-1), who trailed 33-27 at halftime before outscoring the Cardinals 26-18 in the second half to grab the win. Nathan Hydukovich scored eight points while Tanner Hoffman and Noah Heidorn each scored six points in the victory.

Mike Bauer led Spring Valley (8-3, 5-2) with 12 points and Connor Ducklow added 11.

Elk Mound 78, Boyceville 40

At Elk Mound, five players finished in double figures for the Mounders in a Dunn-St. Croix triumph over the Bulldogs.

Kaden Russo and Michael Jenson led the way with 17 points apiece for Elk Mound (7-6, 4-1) as the duo combined for five of the team's 10 3-pointers. Ben Heath scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds, Nate Lew added 11 points and a team-high seven boards and Ryan Bohl had 10 points and six assists.

Connor Sempf scored 12 points and Walker Retz added 11 for the Bulldogs (1-10, 0-4).

Girls Basketball