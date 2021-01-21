Tuesday Prep Roundup: Colfax boys basketball rallies past Spring Valley

COLFAX — The Colfax boys basketball team trailed at the break but rallied to earn a 53-51 win over Spring Valley on Tuesday in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
Caden Erickson and Drew Gibson had 13 points apiece for the Vikings (3-4, 3-1), who trailed 33-27 at halftime before outscoring the Cardinals 26-18 in the second half to grab the win. Nathan Hydukovich scored eight points while Tanner Hoffman and Noah Heidorn each scored six points in the victory.
Mike Bauer led Spring Valley (8-3, 5-2) with 12 points and Connor Ducklow added 11.
Elk Mound 78, Boyceville 40
At Elk Mound, five players finished in double figures for the Mounders in a Dunn-St. Croix triumph over the Bulldogs.
Kaden Russo and Michael Jenson led the way with 17 points apiece for Elk Mound (7-6, 4-1) as the duo combined for five of the team's 10 3-pointers. Ben Heath scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds, Nate Lew added 11 points and a team-high seven boards and Ryan Bohl had 10 points and six assists.
Connor Sempf scored 12 points and Walker Retz added 11 for the Bulldogs (1-10, 0-4).
Girls Basketball
Menomonie 59, Medford 48
At Menomonie, a strong first half set the tone for the Mustangs in a nonconference win.
Helen Chen led all scorers with 22 points for Menomonie (6-3). Emma Mommsen scored 13 points and Lauren Berg added 11 as the Mustangs jumped out to a 32-19 halftime advantage.
Marissa Fronk had 18 points for Medford (8-5).
Baldwin-Woodville 58, Boyceville 29
At Boyceville, the Blackhawks pulled away from a 26-14 halftime lead in a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Rachael Montgomery led Boyceville (2-9) with seven points and added five rebounds and a pair of steals. Faith Harnisch added six points and four rebounds.
Brooke Klatt scored 17 points for Baldwin-Woodville (7-3).
Girls Hockey
Eau Claire Area 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1 (OT)
At Eau Claire, the Stars edged the Sabers in overtime.
Paige Steinmetz scored an unassisted goal in the first period for the Sabers (5-4-1, 1-2-1)
Kami Krumenauer opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game for the Stars and Madison Schwengler’s goal in overtime won it for Eau Claire Area (6-3-1, 2-1-1).
Caroline O’Dell made 37 saves in goal for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.