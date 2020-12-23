Tuesday Prep Roundup: Dunn, Grambow and Lagerstrom score in double figures at Boyceville girls basketball tops Pepin/Alma

BOYCEVILLE — Hannah Dunn, Kady Grambow and Mya Lagerstrom each finished in double figures to lead the Boyceville girls basketball team to a 41-24 victory over Pepin/Alma on Tuesday evening.

Dunn led the Bulldogs (2-2) with 12 points, 10 coming in the second half while Grambow scored 11 points and Lagerstrom had 10 points in the victory.

Krista Westberg had nine points for Pepin/Alma (0-4).

Boys Basketball

Menomonie 55, Ellsworth 46

At Menomonie, Noah Feddersen scored 24 points in a nonconference victory.

Feddersen split his points evenly between the two halves while Brock Thornton had 19 points and DeVauntaye Parker scored six points in the win for the Mustangs.

Mason Anderson and Jack Janke had 22 points each for Ellsworth (5-3).

Colfax 63, Plum City/Elmwood 48

At Colfax, the Vikings earned a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Wolves.

Caden Erickson led all scorers with 23 points for Colfax (2-4, 2-1) with Drew Gibson adding 22 points while Noah Heidorn was also in double figures with 10 points.