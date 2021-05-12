Tuesday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys tennis sweeps Eau Claire North

Reed Styer pitched well in defeat, allowing one earned run with 10 strikeouts across 6.2 innings.

Elk Mound 11, Arcadia 6 (6 inn.)

At Arcadia, the Mounders scored in five of six innings in a nonconference win over the Raiders.

Jerome Delikowski was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and a double for the Mounders. Aidan Balts doubled and drove in three and Ryan Bohl had two runs batted in.

Kaden Russo pitched four scoreless innings with six strikeouts to earn the victory on the mound.

Boyceville 13, Grantsburg 7

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs scored in each of the first five innings of a nonconference win over the Pirates.

Trett Joles and Walker Retz each homered with Joles adding a double and four runs batted in. Retz drove in two as a part of a 2-for-4 day, Connor SEmpf was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Ira Bialzik had two hits and two runs scored for the Bulldogs.

Chase Hollister struck out three in four innings to earn his first varsity win.

Softball

Eau Claire North 5, Menomonie 3