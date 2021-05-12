Tuesday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys tennis sweeps Eau Claire North

The Menomonie boys tennis team opened Big Rivers Conference dual play in a big way by taking all seven matchups against Eau Claire North on Tuesday.
The Mustangs won all four singles and all three doubles contests, each in straight sets. Jace Gilbertson (No. 1 singles), Joey Leipnitz (No. 2 singles), Isaac Johnson (No. 3 singles) and Noah Reckin (No. 4 singles) each were victorious in singles competition.
Dom Hendrickson and Cole Witucki (No. 1 doubles), Kai Wei Chen and Joaquin Gamez (No. 2 doubles) and Charlie Behrend and Andrew Busch (No. 3 doubles) teamed up for convincing wins in doubles action.
Girls Soccer
Menomonie 4, Superior 1
At Superior, two goals in each half pushed the Mustangs past the Spartans.
Mia Smith scored two goals while Alexis Benrud and Kiana Frank each added one in the win. Frank assisted on two goals and Kara Giesking and Sophia Schoenberger each had one assist for the Mustangs (4-0-1, 2-0-1).
Baseball
Ashland 2, Menomonie 1
At Menomonie, a two-run fifth inning was the difference for the Oredockers in a win.
Trevin Kressin and Evan Sisko each doubled and Kressin drove in the lone run for the Mustangs.
Reed Styer pitched well in defeat, allowing one earned run with 10 strikeouts across 6.2 innings.
Elk Mound 11, Arcadia 6 (6 inn.)
At Arcadia, the Mounders scored in five of six innings in a nonconference win over the Raiders.
Jerome Delikowski was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and a double for the Mounders. Aidan Balts doubled and drove in three and Ryan Bohl had two runs batted in.
Kaden Russo pitched four scoreless innings with six strikeouts to earn the victory on the mound.
Boyceville 13, Grantsburg 7
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs scored in each of the first five innings of a nonconference win over the Pirates.
Trett Joles and Walker Retz each homered with Joles adding a double and four runs batted in. Retz drove in two as a part of a 2-for-4 day, Connor SEmpf was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Ira Bialzik had two hits and two runs scored for the Bulldogs.
Chase Hollister struck out three in four innings to earn his first varsity win.
Softball
Eau Claire North 5, Menomonie 3
At Menomonie, the Huskies beat the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference battle.
Lydia Kistner doubled and scored a run for Menomonie.
Grantsburg 11, Boyceville 6
At Boyceville, the Panthers topped the Bulldogs in a nonconference battle.
Ella Holden homered, had two hits with two runs and two runs batted in and Hannah Dunn doubled twice and scored two runs.