Tuesday Prep Roundup: Relays strong for Elk Mound track and field at Dave Landgraf Invitational

BLOOMER — Several Elk Mound relay teams logged high finishes on Tuesday at the Dave Landgraf Invitational.
Two boys relays finished in second place while adding one third and fourth and the girls team had two third-place finishes.
The boys 1,600-meter relay team of AJ Miller, Ian Hazen, Cason Pederson and Ethan Levra took second, as did the 3,200 team of Aiden Schiferl, Hazen, Trae Schaefer and Pederson.
Miller, Korbin Verdon, Antonio Meyer and Will King took third in the 800 relay and Levra, Logan Schultz, Spencer Wolf and Pederson were fourth in the 400.
On the girls side, the 800 relay unit of Aleya Hadenfeldt, Olivia Schreiber, Kennedy Pritchard and Lydia Levra were third as was the 1,600 team of Pritchard, Schreiber, Hadenfeldt and Marley King.
“I was very pleased with our boys and girls 4X400 teams led by seniors Ethan Levra and Kennedy Pritchard,” Elk Mound coach Jonathon Langreck said. “We are starting to see some sophomore boys really step up and take advantage of their opportunities.”
Alex Johnson was second individually in the 110 hurdles and was third in the 300 hurdles for Elk Mound. Pederson (100), Ethan Levra (400) and Hazen (1,600) were third in their respective races while Schiferl (3,200), Braden Pederson (long jump) and Johnson (triple jump) were fourth. Aaron Heuer came home fifth in the discus for the boys team that finished third as a team with 99 points, trailing Cumberland (132) and Northwestern (116.5).
Pritchard took third in the 100, Lydia Levra came home fourth in the 100 and King was fifth in the 1,600. The Elk Mound girls were ninth in team scoring with 33 points as Bloomer (126) bested Baldwin-Woodville (90) and Northwestern (88.5) for first.
Softball
Menomonie 7, River Falls 5
At River Falls, the Mustangs earned their first victory of the season with a Big Rivers triumph over the Wildcats.
Megan Bauhrow had three doubles, Mackenzie Bird had two doubles and a triple and Rhyenne Fuerstenberg and Cece Behrend each had two hits to lead the Mustangs (1-4, 1-2).
Anna Wheeler earned the win in the circle, striking out a pair.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 11, Menomonie 7
At Menomonie, the Huskies outslugged the Mustangs in a Big Rivers battle.
Brigs Richartz homered and doubled while driving in a pair of for the Mustangs. Andrew Vanasse also doubled and drove in two with his 2-for-3 day and Evan Sisko scored twice.
Evan Zachow was 4-for-5 for the Huskies.
Cumberland 3, Colfax 1
At Cumberland, the Vikings scored once in the sixth in a nonconference loss to the Beavers.
Bryce Sikora and Caden Erickson each had a hit with Sikora adding a walk for the Vikings.
Jamison Flatland drove in a run at the plate and struck out a pair in six innings pitched on the mound for the Vikings.