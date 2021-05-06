Tuesday Prep Roundup: Relays strong for Elk Mound track and field at Dave Landgraf Invitational

BLOOMER — Several Elk Mound relay teams logged high finishes on Tuesday at the Dave Landgraf Invitational.

Two boys relays finished in second place while adding one third and fourth and the girls team had two third-place finishes.

The boys 1,600-meter relay team of AJ Miller, Ian Hazen, Cason Pederson and Ethan Levra took second, as did the 3,200 team of Aiden Schiferl, Hazen, Trae Schaefer and Pederson.

Miller, Korbin Verdon, Antonio Meyer and Will King took third in the 800 relay and Levra, Logan Schultz, Spencer Wolf and Pederson were fourth in the 400.

On the girls side, the 800 relay unit of Aleya Hadenfeldt, Olivia Schreiber, Kennedy Pritchard and Lydia Levra were third as was the 1,600 team of Pritchard, Schreiber, Hadenfeldt and Marley King.

“I was very pleased with our boys and girls 4X400 teams led by seniors Ethan Levra and Kennedy Pritchard,” Elk Mound coach Jonathon Langreck said. “We are starting to see some sophomore boys really step up and take advantage of their opportunities.”