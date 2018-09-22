She’s always been a fine athlete, but Brenna Utphall has taken her training to the ultimate level. On Sept. 9, the Menomonie native not only proved her prowess by completing Ironman Wisconsin for the first time, she actually placed fourth in the women’s 18-24 age group with a time of 12:24:56.
Running a full marathon is a big deal in and of itself, she observes: “Running 26.2 miles after completing a 2.4 miles swim in open water and biking 112 miles is what makes an Ironman so incredible.”
Eleven months ago, Utphall, 23, wholeheartedly embraced the challenge. In May 2017, she graduated from University of Wisconsin in Madison with a degree in dietetics, eager to take her training to the next level with an eye toward competing in the Ironman triathlon as her motivation.
A 2013 graduate of Menomonie High, Utphall was a member of the girls swim team under coach Dave Wolff. She was also a member of the Menomonie Area Aquatics Club coached by Annie Gorman-Ryder, a swim coach at UW-Eau Claire. During each of her four years on the MHS swim team, Utphall earned multiple Big Rivers Conference awards.
Utphall became interested in the sport of triathlon while at UW in Madison where she joined, trained and competed with the Wisconsin Triathlon team for three years. During that time, she completed several Olympic distance triathlons, including the Collegiate National Championships in Clemson, S.C.
Following an extensive research about local triathlon coaches and teams, Utphall elected to train with Team BBMC — Blake Becker Multisport Coaching of Madison and began her journey of preparation and training last October. Her strong desire to complete the Ironman was initiated in part by her dedication to the training and making new friends along the way.
Working full-time as a scientist for a pharmaceutical development company in Middleton required her to train — seven days a week — during the evenings and weekends. Utphall admits it was not always easy, but her coach, Blake, along with her teammates kept her accountable and made the experience fun.
She also received encouragement from her parents and her boyfriend, Taylor Schluesner, who has completed several Ironman races, including the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii at the age of 19. In preparation, Utphall also competed in a half Ironman in Door County in July, placing second in her age group.
Race day
The 2.4 mile, one loop swim took place in Lake Monona. Spectators enjoyed a panoramic view of the swim from the Monona Terrace Convention Center. The water temperature was 74 degrees and the wind speed was 14 mph. Recent record rains created high water levels, resulting in a few modifications to the swim and bike course. Utphall finished her swim portion with a time of 1:06:34.
The 112-mile Ironman bike course takes riders 16 miles out of Madison before beginning two 40-mile loops through rural Dane County. The course is affectionately referred to as the “Stick and the Loop” by participants. The course is arguably one of the most challenging and technical of all Ironman races. The route has a cumulative elevation gain that exceeds 5,000 feet and winds through the communities of Fitchburg, Verona, Mt. Horeb and Cross Plains, with a return to the Monona Terrace. Utphall’s time came in at 6:59:21.
It is a challenge not only physically but perhaps more so, mentally, Utphall notes. Athletes run two loops through downtown Madison, the University of Wisconsin campus, Camp Randall Stadium, State Street and alongside Lake Mendota. The race culminates on Martin Luther King Boulevard off the State Capitol Square. Utphall completed her marathon in 4:08:08 — just in time catch the sunset.
Coming in fourth in her age group with a total time of 12:24:56, Utphall was greeted at the finish line by family and friends, while those not able to attend the race could track her progress throughout the day.
Following the race, Utphall posted on her Facebook page: “My heart is so full. IRONMAN Wisconsin was a truly unforgettable (and super fun) experience. Thanks to all that came out to cheer me on or sent a message of encouragement! It was great seeing everyone scattered throughout the course! Thanks to Team BBMC and Blake Becker for getting me across the finish line. I could not have done it without you! Finally, thanks to my parents and Taylor for their support during my 11 months of training. I trusted my training, stuck to my plan and performed better than I expected!”
