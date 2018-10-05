Saturday, Oct. 6
Prep Cross Country: Menomonie, Colfax at Eau Claire Memorial (South Middle School), 10 a.m.
Boyceville at Arcadia (Invite), 9:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer: Menomonie at Barron, 11 a.m.
Monday, October 8
Boys Soccer: Amery at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Boys Soccer: Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swim & Dive: Menomonie at Wausau East, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Elk Mound at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Plum City, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Boys Soccer: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Cross Country: Elk Mound, Colfax at Boyceville (DSC Conference Tourney), TBD.
Girls Volleyball: Menomonie at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Plum City at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Durand at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Girls Swim & Dive: River Falls @ Menomonie, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 12
Boys Football: Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Prep Cross Country: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls (Lake Wissota Golf Course, BRC Meet), 10 a.m.
Girls Volleyball: Elk Mound, Colfax at Altoona (Invite), 8 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Girls Swim & Dive: Menomonie at Rice Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 19
Boys Football: WIAA D2 regional, TBD
Girls Tennis: WIAA D1 state at UW-Madison Nielsen Stadium
Saturday, Oct. 20
Prep Cross Country: Elk Mound at Colby (Sectional), 11 a.m.
Colfax at Boyceville (Sectional), 11 a.m.
WIAA D1 at Menomonie (Sectional), noon
Saturday, Oct. 27
Girls Swim & Dive: Menomonie at Rice Lake (BRC Tourney), 10 a.m.
Friday, Nov 9
Girls Basketball: Elk Mound scrimmage at Elk Mound (Osseo-Fairchild vs Loyal vs New Richmond vs Elk Mound), 5 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Boyceville scrimmage vs Eleva-Strum, Altoona at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Girls Basketball: Fall Creek at Elk Mound, 7:15 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Boyceville, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 19
Girls Basketball: Pepin/Alma at Boyceville, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball: McDonell Central @ Menomonie, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Girls Basketball: Bloomer at Elk Mound, 7:15 p.m.
Menomonie at Central, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey: Altoona at Menomonie (Fanetti), 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey: Chippewa/Menomonie at Onalaska
Monday, Nov. 26
Girls Basketball: Elk Mound at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Pepin/Alma at Boyceville, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Boys Basketball: Fall Creek at Elk Mound, 7:15 p.m.
Menomonie at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Boyceville, 7:15 p.m.
Menomonie at Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Hockey: Superior at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, 6 p.m.
Boys Swim & Dive: Menomonie at Hudson (Middle School), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Girls Basketball: Elk Mound at Boyceville, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Elk Mound at Black River Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling: Invitational (Boyceville, Baldwin-Woodville, Hayward Community Schools, St, Croix Falls, River Falls) at Cumberland, 5 p.m.
Eau Claire at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey: Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial (Hobbs), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 30
Girls Basketball: Menomonie @ Eau Claire Memorial, 6 p.m.
Girls Hockey: Lakeland Union at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Fanetti), 6 p.m.
Boys Hockey: Menomonie at Waunakee, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Boys Basketball: Elk Mound vs Altoona UW-Stout, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Boyceville vs Unity at UW-Stout, TBD
