UW-Stout's Becky Beaulieu has been tabbed the 2019 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Women's Gymnastics Coach of the Year based on voting conducted by the league coaches.
Beaulieu secured the honor for the third time in her career (2011, 2015) after leading the Blue Devils to their first-ever WIAC Championship/National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) West Regional title. Stout placed eighth in the league standings a season ago and become the first school in conference archives to go from last place the previous year to first place the following season.
The Blue Devils won all five individual event titles en route to the first-place finish, the first time a team has won all five individual events since the 1988 season. Stout earned three all-conference spots on the vault, two on the uneven bars, two on the balance beam, two on the floor exercise and two on the all-around for a total of 11. Mikala Bugge, Brooke Terry, Shadae Boone, Sierra Beaver, Mallary Dick and Belle Ihde earned All-WIAC honors, with Bugge, Terry, Boone and Beaver winning titles. Stout scored a school record 190.225 points in winning the title by more than a point.
Beaulieu is in her 14th season as the Blue Devil head coach. Under Beaulieu's direction, UW-Stout gymnasts have earned 42 All-American awards and Beaulieu has coached national champions on the balance beam in 2008, the floor exercise in 2009, the uneven bars in 2010 the vault in 2011, floor exercise in 2011 and the floor exercise in 2015. Three times, Blue Devil gymnasts have competed at an NCAA Division I Regional meet. Since 2006, Stout gymnasts have produced 17 individual WIAC championships.
UW-Stout secured a spot in the upcoming NCGA Championship for the third time in the last five seasons. The Blue Devils will compete at the national meet Saturday at UW-Oshkosh.