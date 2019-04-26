UW-Stout’s Hunter Merrill drove in six runs on the day as the Blue Devils split a doubleheader with Macalester College Thursday at Nelson Field, with the Blue Devils winning the first game 9-6, but the Scots finishing out the day with a 10-4 win.
Merrill was 2-for-3 in the first game with three RBI, including a two-run double in a five-run second inning that pushed Stout (14-15) out to a 7-1 lead. Merrill drove in a run in the third inning. Jordan Wilson was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Kasey Bass was 3-for-4.
Cooper Beving worked five innings to get his first collegiate win, giving up eight hits and six runs. Tyler Seymour came on to pick up his first collegiate save, working the final two innings, giving up one hit.
Merrill had a three-run home run in the sixth inning of the second game. Merrill was 2-for-3 in the game and was 4-for-6 on the day.
The Scots used a seven-run fourth inning to push their way to the win. Sam Goldberg had two solo home runs for the Scots, including a lead-off home run in the fourth, an inning that saw Macalester (16-15) hit three home runs.
Softball
UW-Stout 9-0, UW-River Falls 4-5
At River Falls, both UW-Stout and UW-River Falls used big first innings on their way to splitting a conference doubleheader at Perkins Field. The Blue Devils won the opening game 9-4 and the Falcons took the second game 8-0 in five innings.
The Blue Devils (16-17, 5-7 WIAC) exploded for six runs in the top of the first of the opener. Meghan Kelly crushed a two-run double to open the scoring and Jessica Daley plated Kelly with a triple. Daley came home on Renee Murphy’s infield single. Alicia Meyer drove in a run and Jessica Christiansen drove in the final run of the inning with a single to right field.
Stout added a run in the fourth inning and a two runs in the sixth on Kyncaide Diedrich’s home run. The Falcons scored single runs in the second and seventh innings and two runs in the fourth.
The Blue Devils punched out 15 hits in game one, with Katelyn Schobert, Diedrich, Kelly, Daley, Meyer and Christiansen each had two hits. Diedrich had three RBI and Kelly two. Melea Bruns allowed two earned runs and struck out one to get the win.
The Falcons (8-20, 2-8 WIAC) scored five runs in the bottom of the first in game two on six hits and left the bases loaded. Stout had their chances in the third inning, leaving two runners on base. River Falls scored a run in the third and iced the game with no outs and two runs in the fifth inning on Ali Krohn’s two-run double. The Falcons recorded 11 hits to Stout’s three.
Wednesday Baseball
UW-La Crosse 6-16, UW-Stout 0-7
At Mauston, UW-Stout could not get their offense in gear early in both games and dropped both ends of a conference doubleheader to UW-La Crosse at the Woodside Sport Complex, falling to the Eagles, 6-0, 16-7.
Defensively, the Blue Devils (13-14, 8-12 WIAC) held their own early in game one, shutting out the Eagles (18-10, 13-3 WIAC) until the sixth inning with La Crosse put a two-spot on the board. Brad Rindfleisch held La Crosse to only one hit over the first five innings, but the Eagles scored two runs in the sixth inning on two hits and left the bases loaded.
La Crosse scored twice in the eighth and ninth innings. The Blue Devils had a opportunity to get on the board early in the second inning when Joel Thimsen drew a walk, then moved to third on Alex Jinkins double. Stout left two runners on the seventh inning and Jinkins singled in the ninth inning, but was left stranded.
In the nightcap, the Eagles scored a run in the second inning, then exploded for six run in the third inning, then added two in the fifth and one in the sixth for a 11-0 lead.
Stout got things going in the next two innings, scoring four runs in the sixth inning—two on Danny Deis’ single. Stout added three more runs in the seventh inning when Deis delivered again, driving in a pair of runs. Deis finished the game 2-for-4 with four RBI. Kyle Hamilton drove in a pair runs for Stout.
Softball
UW-Eau Claire 5-4, UW-Stout 1-3
At Menomonie, Katelyn Schobert slid across home plate, promptly jumped up and slammed her helmet to the ground. Her run wouldn’t count. She advanced to home on a two-out groundout and the game was over. UW-Stout was beaten by UW-Eau Claire, 4-3 at Alumni Field. The loss came on the heels of a series-opening 5-1 loss to the Blugolds.
Schobert’s actions portrayed the frustrations the Blue Devils (15-16, 4-6 WIAC) felt in the losses.
In the nightcap, the Blue Devils took the first lead, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Schobert scored on Meghan Kelly’s double after being hit by a pitch to get on base.
But the Blugolds (21-6-1, 7-2-1 WIAC) came back to tie the score in the second, then took a 2-1 lead in the third inning. The Blue Devils tied the score in the third inning when Kelly’s RBI single to center field scored Kyncaide Diedrich. But Stout left the bases load.
Eau Claire used a two-run fifth inning to take the lead, but this time it was the Blugolds who left the bases full, but led 4-2. Kelly made it 4-3 when she airmailed a pitch over the left field fence.
Stout could never catch up in game one. The Blugolds, who moved into first place of the WIAC with the wins, scored twice in the second inning and two more times in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead. The Blue Devils got their only run of the game when Renee Murphy came on as a pinch hitter and scored Jessica Caley, who had led off the inning with a single. An unearned run in the fifth gave the Blugolds the final 5-1 score.
Kelly was 3-for-3 in game two with three RBI and was 1-for-3 in the first game. Schobert was 2-for-2 in the second game and 1-for-3 in the opener.