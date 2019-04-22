OSHKOSH — What a difference a day makes — and a change in location. A day after getting swept by UW-Oshkosh, the UW-Stout baseball team turned the tables by sweeping the Titans, 10-3, 6-1 at Tiedemann Field on Saturday.
The Blue Devils (13-12, 8-10 WIAC) didn’t let anything close to that happen today, pounding Oshkosh (15-16, 8-10 WIAC) pitchers for a combined 31 hits, clubbing 16 in the opener and keeping up the offensive out with 15 in the second.
In the opening game, the Blue Devils jumped out to a 4-0 lead after five innings and put six runs on the board in the sixth inning to take a 10-0 lead.
In game two, Stout nickeled-and-dimed their way to the win, scoring single runs in the first, second fourth and sixth innings and putting two on the board in the sixth inning.
Jack Hemsath gave Stout a 1-0 lead in the first with a sacrifice fly, but the Titans tied the score in the bottom of the inning on a Hunter Staniske RBI single.
Stout took the lead for good in the second inning when Joel Thimsen led off the inning with his first collegiate home run, a blast to left field. Stout made it 3-1 on a Ried Akerman sacrifice fly in the fourth, then ran out to a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning on a Jordan Wilson sacrifice fly and a Kasey Bass RBI single.
Softball
UW-Stout 1-2, UW-La Crosse 2-1
At La Crosse, UW-Stout was on both ends of 2-1 decisions Saturday as the Blue Devils split a conference doubleheader at UW-La Crosse, losing the first game 2-1, but coming back for a 2-1 win in the nightcap.
After a heartbreaking first game, bottom of the seventh loss, the Blue Devils (15-14, 4-4 WIAC) pulled it back together and got all of the runs they would need in the top of the first inning.
Mary Iliopoulos opened the game by beating out an infield single, moved to second on Kyncaide Diedrich’s groundout, then blazed home on Megan Kelly’s rightfield double. Alicia Meyer traded spots with Kelly when she hit her team-leading 11th double to score Kelly and Stout led 2-0.
Melea Bruns would hold the Eagles (17-13, 5-3 WIAC) in check, allowing only three hits throughout the game, never more than one hit in an inning. The Eagles got their only run of the game in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Emily Knight. Bruns put the Eagles down in order in the sixth and seventh innings. Bruns had one strikeout and gave up one walk.
Similar to the second game, the Blue Devils struck out of the gate in the opener. Iliopoulos opened the game with a lead-off single, then came home on Diedrich’s triple, Diedrich’s first of two triples for the game.
The Blue Devils collected hits in the third (Diedrich’s triple), the fifth (a lead-off single by pitcher Sommer Kunstmann0 and the sixth (a single by Jessica Daley), but could not get a runner past first base..
The Eagles tied the score in the bottom of the sixth on Mia Schmidtke’s RBI double, then won the game in the seventh inning on an error on a double steal.
Friday Baseball
UW-Oshkosh 5-12, UW-Stout 4-2
At Mauston, UW-Stout ran out to a 4-0 lead in the first game, only to fall 5-4, to UW-Oshosh, then took a brief lead in game two before dropping the second game of the doubleheader, 12-2, in seven innings at Woodside Sports Complex.
In the opener, Stout jumped all over Oshkosh starter Colan Treml with a three-run first inning.
Leadoff hitter Jordan Wilson reached on error, then moved to second Jared Jarvensivu’s single. Following an out, Kasey Bass pushed Wilson home with his first of three doubles for the game. Joel Thimsen delivered both Jarvensivu and Bass with a ground-rule double and Stout led 3-0.
Stout added to the lead in the third. Jack Hemsath doubled to open the inning, then came home on Bass’ second double of the game.
Oshkosh got on the board in the fourth with a run, pulled to within one with a two-run fifth inning, tied the score in the sixth and took the lead in the seventh when Dylan Ott plated Zack Radde, who had led off the inning with a triple.
In game two, took a 1-0 lead when Thimsen drove in a run, then doubled that lead in the second when Wilson drove in Ben Vanhove, who had reached on a lead-off single.
That would be extent of any scoring for the Blue Devils, but the Titans took over, tying the game in the bottom of the second, then taking command with a seven run third inning. Two runs in the fourth and a single run in the bottom of the seventh ended the game on the 10-run rule.
Softball
St. Thomas 8-3, UW-Stout 3-0
At Menomonie, UW-Stout was swept in a doubleheader by fourth-ranked St. Thomas, 8-3, 3-0 at Alumni Field.
In the opener, the Tommies (30-4) opened the game with a run in the top of the first on an RBI by Dana Connell, but the Blue Devils (14-13) took the lead with a two-run bottom half of the inning. Alicia Meyer drove in Mary Iliopoulos, who had reached on a lead-off single and Jessica Daley scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1.
The Tommies took the lead on a three-run third inning with Chase Shortly driving in a run, then coming home on Connell’s two-run home run. St. Thomas made it 5-2 with a run in the fifth, then added three more in the sixth. Stout got a run back in the bottom of the sixth.
In the nightcap, Kiersten Anderson-Glass had a perfect game going into the seventh inning when Kyncaide Diedrich hit a one-out single off Anderson-Glass’s outstretched glove. The Tommies pitcher recorded seven strikeouts. The Tommies scored all of their runs in the third inning.