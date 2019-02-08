MENOMONIE — The UW-Stout women’s basketball team outscored UW-Eau Claire 28-11 to in third quarter to throw off a nine-point halftime deficit and went on to a 74-61 win over the Blugolds Wednesday on Dewey Mintz Court in Johnson Fieldhouse.
After Eau Claire (13-9, 4-7 WIAC) widened the lead to 39-28 to open the third quarter, the Blue Devils went on a 10-0 run to pull to within one point as Carolyn Feddema made a bucket, followed by 3-point shots by Liz Oswald and Amber Fabeck. Bailey Diersen stole the ball and scored the basket to pull Stout to 39-38.
Eau Claire toyed with a lead until Stout (16-6, 6-5 WIAC) took the lead for good on a basket by Amber Fabeck to put the Blue Devils up 49-47. Stout closed out the period on a 7-1 run and led 56-48 at the break.
In the fourth, Stout ran out to as much as a 12 point lead, but Eau Claire did get as close as five points with just over four minutes remaining. The Blue Devils put the lid on the game by holding Eau Claire to two points the rest of the way.
The Blue Devils were led by Fabeck’s 23 points, one point short of a career-best. Kyncaide Diedrich notched her fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Diersen put in 13 points and Oswald 10.
Hallee Hoeppner, who scored 36 points the last time the teams met, scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Blugolds. Hoeppner had a game-high 12 rebounds. Katie Essen added 13 points for the visitor.
After losing four straight to Eau Claire, tonight’s win gave the Blue Devils a sweep for the season over the Blugolds. The loss was Eau Claire’s sixth straight.
Stout will be at UW-Whitewater on Saturday for a 3 p.m. start.
UW-Eau Claire 70,
UW-Stout men’s basketball61
At Menomonie, UW-Eau Claire overcame a 38-32 halftime deficit and outscored Stout 38-23 in the second half.
UW-Eau Claire hit 11 3-pointers on the night. Eau Claire’s leading scorer was Cole Rabedeaux with 21 points, Ben Widdes scored 18 and Cam Kuepers had 16.
Jon Ciriacks led Stout in scoring with 14, followed by Braden Walbeck with 12 and Zach Dahl with 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.