CUBA CITY — With a second place finish, the UW-Stout men’s cross country matched a school-best for the second time in three years at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Men’s Cross Country Championship at Cole Acres Golf Course.
Led by top seven finishes by Spencer Schultz and Mike Friedman, the Blue Devils matched their second place finish from 2017 and 1982.
Schultz placed fifth to earn first team all-conference honors in a time of 26-minutes, 24.8-seconds on the 8-kilometer course. Friedman placed seventh to also earn first team all-conference honors, clocking a time of 26:30.1. For both runners, it was their first all-conference cross country designation. Friedman was also selected to the all-sportsmanship team.
Brian Mathews earned all-conference honorable mention honors with a 20th place finish, taking a time of 27:06.9.
Mike Fifield finished 25th with a time of 27:21.2. Mitchell Popp was 36th (27:48.0), Ethan Hinderman 40th (27:52.4), Matthew Ryan 41st (27:54.7), Ian Williams 49th (28:16.5), Alex Suelflow 52nd (28:20.8) and Max Fore 67th (29:03.6).
La Crosse won its third straight title to finish ahead of UW-Stout. UW-Eau Claire finished third with 92 points, UW-Oshkosh fourth with 107, UW-Whitewater fifth with 110, UW-Stevens Point sixth with 124, UW-Platteville seventh with 185 and UW-River Falls eighth with 260.
UW-La Crosse’s Josh Schraeder captured the individual crown.
Women’s Cross Country
Blue Devils fifth at WIAC Championships
At Cuba City, UW-Stout senior Brittany Staab earned first team all-WIAC honors when she finished sixth at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Men’s Cross Country Championship (presented by Culver’s) at Cole Acres Golf Course.
Staab last year had been named to the Midwest all-region cross country team, but today the Blue Devil senior earned her first all-conference cross country honor in a time of 23-minutes, 48.5-seconds on the 6-kilometer course. Staab was also selected to the All-Sportsmanship team.
Freshman Dalie Thomas placed 30th (25:20.3), Rachel Jackson was 36th (25:43.2), Katelyn Brockman finished 39th (25:49.1), Breanna Reinhart was 40th (25:50.2), Lauren Mickley 41st (25:51.3), Raelin Sorensen 48th (26:05.8), Maddy Dervin 59th (26:47.3) and Alyssa Dalke 62nd (26:59.9).
UW-Eau Claire won their third consecutive cross country title with 27 points to slip past UW-La Crosse’s second-place total of 33 points. UW-Oshkosh finished third with 97 points, UW-Stevens Point fourth with 121, UW-Stout fifth with 122, UW-Whitewater sixth with 150 and UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls tied for seventh with 230.
Eau Claire’s Lexie Temble captured the individual title after completing the 6,000-meter course in a time of 23:15.8.
Football
UW-Stout 30, UW-River Falls 24
At Menomonie, in a back and forth game, defensive back Cannon Griner sealed the UW-Stout win with an interception late in the fourth quarter and the Blue Devils went on to win 30-24 over UW-River Falls Saturday at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
With the score tied at 24-24 late in the game, Stout went on a 13-play, 70-yard drive and quarterback Sean Borgerding capped off the drive with a 2-yard run. After the extra point failed, Stout led 30-24, giving the Falcons added life.
The Falcons Ben Beckman completed a 6-yard pass on first down, but Beckman was picked off by Griner’s over-the-shoulder interception and Stout needed to run out the remaining 1-minute, 42-seconds to seal their second straight win.
Sean Borgerding had 233 yards through the air and also had three touchdowns. Borgerding also had a rushing touchdown that ended up being the game winning score.
Falcon’s Beckman ended with 319 yards passing and had two touchdowns.
Kevion McDonald led the Blue Devils in receiving with 68 yards on eight catches. Levy Hamer had 67 yards and also had two touchdowns. Parker Fossum had five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Falcon’s Alex Traxler ended the game with 171 yards receiving on eight catches and two touchdowns.
Men’s Hockey
Marian 5, UW-Stout 4
At Fond du Lac, UW-Stout spent the first period getting buried, then spent the rest of the game digging out, coming up just short in a 5-4 loss at Marian University Saturday.
For the second consecutive night, the Blue Devils (0-2-0) fell behind early, only to make a game of it after all.
The Sabres sliced up the Blue Devils in the first period, jumping out to a 4-0 lead at the first intermission.
Stout took advantage of a power play opportunity—and an assist by goalie Evan Bisek—to get on the board in the middle of the second period. Bisek cleared the puck to Alex Nagel, who dished off to Konnar Dechaine at 10:17. The Sabres answered back two minutes later to resume their four goal lead as Yuri Chernichko scored his second goal of the game.
It was all Stout after that and again, the Blue Devils used the power play Vladislav Sorokin scored at 15:34 of the second period on assists from Connor Chambers and Evan Butcher. For Sorokin, it was his second goal of the season.
The Blue Devils scored twice within a 91 second span early in the third period to pull to within one goal. Nagel, assisted by Raphael Gosselin and Alex Bowe scored at 4:12 and Sorokin scored his second goal of the evening at 5:43, with an assist by Chambers.
Stout had an opportunity late when Marian was whistled for a penalty and the Blue Devils pulled their goalie to take a 6-on-4 advantage. But Stout was unable to get the equalizer.
Brady Meyers absorbed the loss, getting pelted for 17 shots in the first period, allowing four goals. Bisek came on in the second period and allowed one goal, but turned away 24 shots. Bisek’s assist was the first by a Stout goalie since the 2015-16 season.
Marian goalies Matt Taylor and Dawson Rodin combined for 15 saves. Taylor gave up four goals and earned the win.
The game was similar to the night before when, in the season opener, Stout surrendered two goals early in the first period to Bethel University and came back to tie the score before losing 3-2.
Women’s Soccer
UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Stout 0
At Eau Claire, the UW-Stout soccer team saw their season end on a sour note. On a cold, fall afternoon, the Blue Devils hosted UW-Eau Claire on the Blugolds’ own field and Eau Claire carried out a 6-0 win over the Blue Devils Saturday at Bollinger Field.
Eau Claire scored twice in the first half, then scattered four goals in the second half.
Claudia Anderson had nine saves for the Blue Devils. The Blue Devils finished the season at 5-13-0, 1-6-0 in conference play.
Playing their final collegiate games were Sarah Dickmann and Bella Pedlar.
